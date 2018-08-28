Search

Popstar Lulu set to make debut at Potters Resort

PUBLISHED: 10:02 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 07 February 2019

Lulu

Lulu

Archant

Get ready to shout as Scottish singer Lulu is performing at Potters Resort for the first time this summer.

Lulu, who celebrated her 70th birthday in November, got her big break in the 1960s and has been in the music industry for the past 50 years.

The star of stage and screen will make her debut at the five-star Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea on Sunday July 7 as part of a weekend package.

Lulu is the only British female solo artists to appear in the charts for the past five decades and her hits include a cover of the Isley Brothers’ Shout she recorded aged 15 and The Boat That I Row, written by Neil Diamond.

She was also one of the four join winners of the 1968 Eurovision Song Contest with Boom Bang-a-Bang and later in her career earned a new generation of fans when she featured on Relight My Fire with Take That in 1993 which went to the number one spot.

In 2000 she was made an OBE by the Queen and in 2011 took part in Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Brendan Cole.

John Potter, Managing Director at Potters Resort, said: “As well as our resident in-house Potters Theatre Company entertaining guests all year round, we also welcome star acts on select One Night Breaks.

“Added to a jam-packed programme this year, which already includes David Essex OBE and Jane McDonald, we are really excited to welcome the legend that is Lulu to Potters.

READ MORE: Calendar Girls, Theatre Royal review: A heartwarming show with plenty of cheek

“Lulu is going to put on an incredible show for guests and locals, showcasing her wonderful vocals and some of her best known hits in our state-of-the-art theatre.”

A One Night Break at Potters Resort featuring an appearance from Lulu on Sunday 7th July 2019 costs from £149 per person based on standard bungalow accommodation.

The break also includes a five course dinner with selected wines, activities, use of the sports and leisure facilities, live evening and late night entertainment, a midnight dish and breakfast the next morning.

For more information on Potters Resort visit www.pottersholidays.com or call 0333 3207 497.

