Video

Norwich chippy launches battered sprouts and mince pies

Lucy's Fish and Chips shop at Norwich Market have launched a festive menu with battered Christmas food, pictured is brothers Kingston and Barclay Gray. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A Norwich Market stall is getting into the Christmas spirit with battered festive favourites for customers to enjoy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lucy's Fish and Chips shop at Norwich Market Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN Lucy's Fish and Chips shop at Norwich Market Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lucy's Fish and Chips at Norwich Market is selling deep-fried Brussels sprouts, mince pies and Christmas puddings until Christmas Eve.

The items are back by popular demand for 2019 and the sweet dishes are served with Brandy sauce for extra indulgence.

The business is owned by twin brothers Barclay and Kingston Gray, both 52 from Norwich, and they expanded into the neighbouring stall and created a new seating area after Bia Vegan Diner left earlier this year.

Battered Christmas pudding at Lucy's Fish and Chips. Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN Battered Christmas pudding at Lucy's Fish and Chips. Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Kingston said: "The mince pie has a doughnut-type taste, if you love Christmas pudding then this is an extra thing to make it even better and I love sprouts and they went really well last year, but they are a love or hate thing like Marmite.

READ MORE: The Bucket List launches its Christmas fries menu

"Norwich Market is very festive at Christmas time and everyone tries to do their bit and join in.

Battered mince pies at Lucy's Fish and Chips Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Battered mince pies at Lucy's Fish and Chips Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"We have such a collection of unique stalls here and the people who look after them are great - it is like a big family."

This year, in response to the increase in veganism they also decided to launch a plant-based menu which includes a battered 'vish' made with banana blossom and they also sell fried Jaffa cakes and Bakewell tarts.

Barclay said: "It keeps people interested and we always try and think of different ideas to promote our business and the market."

Battered Brussels sprouts at Lucy's Fish and Chips Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN Battered Brussels sprouts at Lucy's Fish and Chips Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

READ MORE: The Bucket List launches its Christmas fries menu

Lucy's Chips was first founded in 1971 and the original stall is still located in the market.

Whilst the original stall solely serves chips, cooked in beef dripping, the newer one has been open for five years and also caters for vegetarians and vegans.

Lucy's son inherited the business when she retired and Kingston and Barclay's cousin bought it ten years ago and they took over from him three years ago.

The mince pies and Brussels sprouts cost £1 and the Christmas pudding is priced at £1.50 and they are available Monday to Saturday 11am to 4.30pm.