Lowestoft Players to unveil latest pantomime extravaganza

PUBLISHED: 13:58 02 January 2019

The Lowestoft Players will perform Robin Hood at the Marina Theatre. Picture: Lowestoft Players

Archant

A popular amateur dramatics society is set to present its latest fun-filled pantomime.

Fresh from its 50th anniversary celebrations, The Lowestoft Players will treat audiences to nine performances of Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood from Saturday, January 19.

Everyone’s favourite outlaw and his band of Merry Men - alongside Made Marion, of course - will be entertaining audiences at the Marina Theatre until January 27 as they try to outwit the evil Sheriff of Nottingham.

Expect the usual host of top-tapping music, stunning costumes and plenty of audience participation, in what is certain to be a roller coaster extravaganza for the whole family.

Ahead of the group’s 51st panto, the Players will host a fun day at Lowestoft Library on Saturday, January 12, offering local children a chance to take part in a number of activities including Robin Hood-themed craft-making.

The day is set to feature a colouring competition for children to enter for £1, which includes a free strip of raffle tickets. First prize is a family ticket for four to see the pantomime.

Starting from 10.30am, the event will also give children the opportunity to meet and have photos taken with the cast, as well as get a sneak peak of the action from the pantomime.

Robin Hood will run at the Marina Theatre from January 19 to 27. To book tickets, visit the Marina website or call the box office on 01502 533200.

