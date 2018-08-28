Search

Fun for all the family at panto event

PUBLISHED: 17:16 09 January 2019

The Lowestoft Players will perform Robin Hood at the Marina Theatre. Picture: Lowestoft Players

The Lowestoft Players will perform Robin Hood at the Marina Theatre. Picture: Lowestoft Players

Archant

Characters appearing in a popular panto will be meeting the public this weekend as part of a special event.

The Lowestoft Players will treat audiences to nine performances of Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood from Saturday, January 19.

And ahead of this, the popular amateur dramatics society will hold a panto fun event at Lowestoft Library on Saturday, January 12.

As well as having the chance to meet the cast, children can take part in a number of activities including Robin Hood-themed craft-making.

A spokesman for the Lowestoft Players said: “There is lots to do, plenty of fun and a colouring competition for the children to enter for just £1, which includes a free strip of raffle tickets.”

First prize is a family ticket for four to see the pantomime. Starting from 10.30am, the event will also give children the chance to have photos taken with the cast.

Robin Hood will run at the Marina Theatre from January 19 to January 27. To book tickets call the box office on 01502 533200.

