Norwich band Love Trapezium chat about new music, issues with racism, live streaming gigs and more on the Enjoy Music More podcast

PUBLISHED: 12:06 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 21 October 2020

Norwich pop band Love Trapezium. Picture: Daisy Nickerson

Daisy Nickerson

Out now is the eighth episode of the Enjoy Music More podcast which aims to showcase some of the fantastic bands and solo musicians from across Norfolk and East Anglia.

This episode sees Danielle Booden chat to Love Trapezium, a pop band from Norwich.

Working in the digital age has made it a lot easier of bands and musicians to adapt to the current climate and continue to produce new material despite lockdown restrictions.

This episode of the podcast includes conversations about how the band first formed, their experimental video techniques, new music, issues with racism, live streaming gigs and more.

It also includes their tracks Tombland and The Avenue played in full.

- You can listen to the full podcast (and the previous seven episodes) on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer and other streaming services or via the Enjoy Music More channel

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

