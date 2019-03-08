Search

Love Island star Tommy Fury is coming to a Norwich club

PUBLISHED: 16:12 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 02 August 2019

Love Island runner-up Tommy Fury is coming in Norwich (Picture: After Dark Promotions)

Love Island runner-up Tommy Fury will swap the boxing ring for the dance floor when he heads to a city club this summer.

The 20-year-old finished in second place with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague on Monday night's final of the hit ITV reality show, narrowly missing out on the £50,000 cash prize to Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea.

But the professional boxer, who is the younger brother of Tyson Fury, is the real winner as he will be heading to Norwich on Thursday, August 22 for a personal appearance at Mantra nightclub in Prince of Wales Road.

The star, who now has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, will be available for a meet-and-greet with fans.

Tommy had a turbulent time on the show, first ending up in a love triangle with Joe Garratt for the affections of Cornwall surfer Lucie Donlan.

He then coupled up with Instagram influencer Molly but went through a rocky patch when bombshell Maura Higgins entered the villa and made a move.

From then on it was plain sailing for Tommy and he asked Molly to be his girlfriend - with the permission of her soft toy Ellie Belly of course.

He also had a bromance with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard, who is the brother of Strictly Come Dancing star AJ, and was teased by his co-stars for his poor dancing and cooking skills.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Molly-Mae is set to appear at Ocean Room in Gorleston on Saturday, September 14.

