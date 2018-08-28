Love Island star spotted filming new BBC reality show in Norwich

Sam Bird from Love Island was filming a new BBC3 reality show in The Library Restaurant Credit: The Library Archant

A Love Island contestant has swapped the villa for a city restaurant for a new BBC Three reality show.

Sam Bird and operations manager Kimblerley Franklin at core Fitness in Norwich Credit: Reflection PR Sam Bird and operations manager Kimblerley Franklin at core Fitness in Norwich Credit: Reflection PR

Sam Bird, who is originally from Norwich, posted a video on his Instagram account on Tuesday in The Library Restaurant in Guildhall Hill surrounded by a film crew.

Whilst the exact details of the show remain secret, it is set to be a new reality show which is being filmed around the country.

Jane Raffles, owner of The Library, said: “I have never seen as many white teeth and as much fake tan in my life!

“It was good fun and the film crew and the cast were really lovely and considerate.

“Sam Bird was really charming and polite - he was an absolute pleasure.

“They also wanted someone to serve in the show so our French waitress Lou took part and was really delighted and it was exciting for the whole team.

“We had quite a lot of extras in and I think the show is going to different locations around the UK.”

This isn’t the first time film crews have visited the restaurant as they also had TV chef Gino D’Acampo visit in 2011 to film There’s No Taste Like Home with three amateur cooks competing to be named the best.

Sam is the owner and head trainer at the boutique disco-gym, which also boasts a juice bar, and has trained celebrities including Made in Chelsea’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and singer George Shelley.

He is also spotted regularly at the Rooftop Gardens, located above the gym in Union Building, drinking with friends and family.

