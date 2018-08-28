Love Island star Wes Nelson is coming to Norwich

Wes Nelson. Photo: ITV Pictures ITV Pictures

Love Island and Dancing on Ice star Wes Nelson will be swapping his ice skates for dancing shoes at a Norwich event.

This Friday February 8 Wes Nelson, who took part in the 2018 series of the ITV2 reality show, will be making a guest appearance at OPEN Norwich.

Wes will host the Hooched club night at the venue which will feature DJ Sebadee and DJ Dean Mac.

There will be VIP tickets available with the chance to meet Wes who recently became single after splitting up with his Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson.

The pair were at the centre of split rumours after Megan feuded publicly with Wes’ Dancing on Ice partner Vanessa.

Sarah Dempsey, Live Events Manager for OPEN, said: ”We are excited to have this ice dancing Casanova, take himself away from the ice rink for one evening and host mash up DJ night Hooched.

“This is a real coup for Norwich and for us to have Wes Nelson come to our venue.

“We are looking to bring more diverse range of events to OPEN over the following months so keep an eye out on our social media and our website for details.”

DJ Sebadee has just won the Deltic DJ of the Year 2019 award and DJ Dean Mac is the UK’s most viewed mash up DJ with over 40 Million views on his videos.

Tickets start at £10 and are available from the box office on 01603 763111 or on the OPEN Norwich website.