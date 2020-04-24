Video

General Melchett revealed to have lived in Norfolk in Blackadder sketch

One of Blackadder’s best-loved characters General Melchett was revealed to have lived in Norfolk on a Blackadder sketch with Stephen Fry and Prince William on BBC’s Big Night In fundraiser.

Norfolk-born actor and comedian Stephen Fry Picture: Matthew Usher/Archant Norfolk-born actor and comedian Stephen Fry Picture: Matthew Usher/Archant

On the show, which saw Comic Relief and Children in Need join forces to support charities and projects affected by coronavirus, Fry starred as Lord Melchett, whose grandfather was the eccentric general in Blackadder Goes Forth set during the First World War.

The sketch saw his grandson in their ancestral home at Melchett Manor and when introducing the skit, presenter Lenny Henry revealed they would be joining him from Norfolk.

Lord Melchett spoke over video call to Prince William, also in Norfolk at the Sandringham Estate, where they discussed everything from home-schooling to Netfix’s Tiger King.

Melchett also revealed that he was isolation with Lord Blackadder, the grandson of Rowan Atkinson’s iconic character, and Baldrick - who he admitted smells of turnips.

At the end of the chat, the pair headed out on the doorsteps of their Norfolk homes to start the weekly Clap for Carers.

Actor and comedian Stephen Fry currently lives in West Bilney, near King’s Lynn, and spent his childhood in Booton, a village near Reepham.