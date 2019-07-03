Video

13 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Girls Aloud Credit: PA Images/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

From the return of Lord Mayor's Celebration to a Girls Aloud Star and world famous DJ, you'll be dancing in the streets this weekend at these brilliant events.

Attleborough Carnival procession making its way through the town. Photo: Steve Adams Attleborough Carnival procession making its way through the town. Photo: Steve Adams

What: Attleborough Carnival

Where: Recreation ground (behind Connaught Hall), NR17 2AS

When: July 6, gates open at 2pm, July 7, parade starts at 12.30pm

Cost: Saturday adult £7 (on the gate £8), 3-16 years £4 (£5), admission on carnival day £1, attleboroughcarnival.co.uk

On Saturday, there will be a party in the park with Jukebox Money, Alton Wahlberg, Soloman Lake, Lauren Coates and WhamDuran as the headline act at 9.15pm.

On Sunday, the carnival parade will set off from Fairfields at 12.30pm and will flow through the town centre and finish at the recreation ground where there will be arena acts including the Red Devil's Parachute Display Team, Zumba Kids and Foolhardy Circus and there will be live music by Come in Silence and Serena Grant.

What: Nadine Coyle and Judge Jules headline Festival Too

Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud Credit: Supplied by Festival Too Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud Credit: Supplied by Festival Too

Where: King Staithe Square, King's Lynn, PE30 1LZ

When: July 6, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Free

The free festival returns for its 34th year over three weekends and this Saturday you can expect Something Kinda Ooooh in King's Lynn as Nadine Coyle, one fifth of Girls Aloud, takes to the stage.

She will be followed by one of the dance scene's best known names Judge Jules who will take the audience on a tailor-made journey with plenty of basslines that will make you want to dance all night long.

Also performing is Superbird, Tilly Pemberton, the Battle of the Bands runners up and Springwood High School present 90s Experience.

What: Lord Mayor's Procession

Judge Jules Credit: PA Archive/PA Images Judge Jules Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Where: From St Stephens Road to Castle Meadow, Tombland and ending in Palace Street

When: July 6, 5pm

Cost: Free

The biggest weekend in the city calendar returns with a jam-packed programme of events throughout the weekend.

The procession will take place on Saturday, following the Lord Mayor's 5K Road race, and the colourful parade will be led by life-sized elephant puppets.

This year's theme is Love the World Around You and will showcase the natural world and what we can do to protect it.

What: Here Come the Boys

Lord Mayor's Celebration, Norwich 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography. Lord Mayor's Celebration, Norwich 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: July 7, 7.30pm

Cost: £10 to £43.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk/01603 630000

Three of the biggest rock stars of dance combine their incredible talents in a brand-new show.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez, giants of the ballroom and Latin world, battle it out on the dance floor.

The setting is a club, and the challenge is to find out who's best and they are here to impress and they need you to decide who is the champion.

The show will be accompanied by a DJ and live percussionist and live vocals from Elizabeth Troy who was formerly with Clean Bandit.

What: Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre Credit: Ian Burt Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre Credit: Ian Burt

Where: Norwich Lanes, street fair in St Benedicts Street

When: July 7, 11am to 5pm

Cost: Free

The fair will take place on Sunday as part of the Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend and will feature stalls from the city's thriving independent businesses.

Alongside the street market in St Benedicts Street, there will also be tasty food stalls, with restaurants confirmed so far including Benedicts, Haggle and Farmyard, live art from NUA students, a Clutter City event with handcrafted gifts at Norwich Arts Centre and live music on the lawn.

In the Maddermarket, Pottergate and Charing Cross area there will be a vintage pop-up which will feature antiques, clothing and bric-a-brac and in Bridewell Alley there will be pop-up art sales.

What: All Hail Macbeth

Where: Sheringham Little Theatre

The Great Norwich Duck Race 2018 Credit: Sophie Smith The Great Norwich Duck Race 2018 Credit: Sophie Smith

When: July 6, 7.30pm, sheringhamlittletheatre.com/01263 822347

Cost: £15, students and under 16s, £12

All Hail Macbeth mixes comedy and high drama, with more than a little bit of magic, to tell the backstory of the Three Witches in Shakespeare's Macbeth.

A cross between Harry Potter, Macbeth and Top Girls, All Hail Macbeth has an all-female cast with a three-part harmony style group of singers, putting a retro twist on modern-day classics.

Packing Shed Theatre produces new writing by playwrights based in the eastern region performed by creatives also based in the east and it will be performed again at the Norwich Arts Centre on July 10 at 8pm.

What: The Great Norwich Duck Race

Where: Norwich Riverside, Lady Julian Bridge to Millennium Bridge

When: July 7, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: £2 per duck, greatnorwichduckrace.co.uk

Get ready for a quacking finale to the Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend as The Great Norwich Duck Race returns for 2019 and for its 10th anniversary there will be prizes totalling £2,000 up for grabs for the first five ducks with £1,000 for the winner.

The race starts at 3pm and there will be live music and children's activities throughout the afternoon.

Ducks are available online, at the Norwich Tourist Information Office in The Forum or outside The Queen of Iceni on the day.

There will also be great prizes up for grabs in the Lord Mayor's Lucky Dip and the event has been organised by the 1st Norwich Sea Scout Group with all profits going to participating scout groups and the Lord Mayor's chosen charity.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse The Very Hungry Caterpillar Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

What: Trunch Open Gardens, Scarecrows and Fun Day

Where: Various locations around the village, fun day at The Paddock, NR28 0QB

When: July 7, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £4, children free

Many wonderful gardens and scarecrows will be on show through the village from 10am to 2pm and food and refreshments will be available around Trunch and at the Village Hall.

At the Fun Day, which runs from 10am to 4pm, there will be entertainment including a wide range of stalls, music, art exhibitions, a summer flower show, classic cars, tractors and motorbikes, gun dog display, owls, model aircraft, face painting, metal detecting, lamb petting children's games, a tombola and a book stall.

All proceeds go to the Trunch Village Society to help run local clubs, organisations and projects.

What: Wildlife of Abel Heath

Pensthorpe Natural Park Credit: Steve Adams Pensthorpe Natural Park Credit: Steve Adams

Where: Blickling Estate, NR11 6NF

When: July 6, 2pm to 3.30pm

Cost: Free, email wild@norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk/01603 598318

Abel Heath is a rare and special habitat, an oasis of acid grassland heath on the Blickling Estate that is teeming with life under foot as well as overhead.

Join the Norfolk Wildlife Trust during Commons Week as they celebrate the wildlife that calls this unique habitat home.

What: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Boys Day of Dance Festival Credit: Steven Hitchman Boys Day of Dance Festival Credit: Steven Hitchman

Where: Norwich Playhouse, NR3 1AB

When: Until July 7, various times

Cost: £11.50, norwichplayhouse.co.uk/01603 598598

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by author/illustrator Eric Carle has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 selling more than 43 million copies worldwide.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the timeless classic has made its way off the page and onto the stage and features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle's stories, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show, celebrating its 50th Birthday in 2019, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

What: Summer Market

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, NR21 0LN

When: July 7, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Enjoy some retail therapy this summer, escape the hustle and bustle of the high street and meet a range of bespoke local artisans and producers at Pensthorpe Natural Park's new Summer Market.

Around 50 food, drink and craft stalls will be exhibiting between 10am and 4pm a range of creative and handcrafted gifts and homeware, delicious treats and bespoke creations in the Courtyard area at the nature reserve near Fakenham.

There will also be free parking and if you want to make a day of it there will be a reduced entry fee at the reserve of £8 and under-threes go free.

What: Boys Day of Dance Festival Performance

Where: Walter Roy Theatre - Hewett Academy, Norwich, NR1 2PL

When: July 7, 5pm/7pm

Cost: Adult £8, child (15 and under) £5, legacydancecompany.co.uk

Legacy Dance Company UK, in collaboration with Young Norfolk Arts Festival and Ormiston Victory Academy, have created the Boys Day of Dance Festival to bring together male dancers from across the region.

Legacy Dance Company UK. based in Norwich, will be debuting a new feature length piece and have invited other young male performers to create their own original works and come together in a united showcase and there will also be free workshops during the day for six to 18-year-olds from 12pm to 4pm and to book visit the Legacy Dance website.

What: Fine City, Fine Art

Where: The Crypt, Norwich School, NR1 4DD

When: Until July 6, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

A very special exhibition of work from over 60 East Anglian artists going on show early next month is expected to attract interest from local, national and international buyers as it raises funds for Keeping Abreast local charity which offers patient-led support for women who are facing or have faced mastectomy after the diagnosis of breast cancer.

The varied and interesting collection features work from well-known sculptor, Vanessa Pooley, and Ely Cathedral is the inspiration behind a painting donated by Gerard Stamp.

Other well-known artists exhibiting include Susan Gunn, Colin Self, Fred Ingram, Annie Tempest and John Kiki.

The entire exhibition features on online auction website sellebrity.org.uk/finecityfineart