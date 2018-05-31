Video

Details revealed for Lord Mayor's Celebration 2020

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The city will once again come alive in an explosion of colour, performance and even pirates as the Lord Mayor's Celebration returns to Norwich this summer.

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Get ready to party from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5 with a jam-packed weekend of free entertainment for all ages, which once again features a parade through the streets on the Saturday.

Last year the procession was the first of its kind to remove petrol and diesel vehicles and this will continue for the 2020 event and local groups are encouraged to get creative with eco-friendly entries.

The theme for this year's Lord Mayor's Celebration is the City of Stories and for the parade, entrants are being asked to take inspiration from one of these areas: Made in Norwich, highlighting the history of the city, Fix Up, Look Sharp, illustrating the ways we can protect the environment, Home and Hope, celebrating the city's architecture or Do Different, exploring what makes Norwich stand out.

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2018

On parade day there will also be performances on every corner, highlighting local talent, including the BBC Introducing Stage, Lord Mayor's Launchpad and the popular Pirate Party.

Singers and dancers from across the county are also invited to take part in the first ever community showcase on The Forum Stage.

Hundreds of people take part in the Lord Mayor's Paint Party at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Dress in white and prepare to get messy as the paint party returns to Chapelfield Gardens by popular demand on Friday night, along with the unique cycling challenge the Gas Hill Gasp.

On Sunday there will be no time to rest with an exclusive performance by Lost in Translation Circus and the return of the Great Norwich Duck Race.

The Great Norwich Duck Race 2019 from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "There is so much for everyone to look forward to at this year's celebration, which is always a highlight of the city's events calendar.

"The City of Stories theme presents a wonderful opportunity to shout about Norwich's rich heritage, welcoming character and forward thinking ideas, all while offering free fun and entertainment for residents and visitors alike."

To sign up for the parade or to perform on The Forum stage visit norwich.gov.uk/lmc