Search

Advanced search

Video

Details revealed for Lord Mayor's Celebration 2020

PUBLISHED: 15:07 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 02 March 2020

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The city will once again come alive in an explosion of colour, performance and even pirates as the Lord Mayor's Celebration returns to Norwich this summer.

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Lord Mayor's Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Get ready to party from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5 with a jam-packed weekend of free entertainment for all ages, which once again features a parade through the streets on the Saturday.

Last year the procession was the first of its kind to remove petrol and diesel vehicles and this will continue for the 2020 event and local groups are encouraged to get creative with eco-friendly entries.

The theme for this year's Lord Mayor's Celebration is the City of Stories and for the parade, entrants are being asked to take inspiration from one of these areas: Made in Norwich, highlighting the history of the city, Fix Up, Look Sharp, illustrating the ways we can protect the environment, Home and Hope, celebrating the city's architecture or Do Different, exploring what makes Norwich stand out.

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lord Mayor's Procession 2018 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

READ MORE: Fans from LA and Amsterdam coming to Alan Partridge Festival in Norwich

On parade day there will also be performances on every corner, highlighting local talent, including the BBC Introducing Stage, Lord Mayor's Launchpad and the popular Pirate Party.

Singers and dancers from across the county are also invited to take part in the first ever community showcase on The Forum Stage.

Hundreds of people take part in the Lord Mayor's Paint Party at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaHundreds of people take part in the Lord Mayor's Paint Party at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

READ MORE: Shopping vouchers and slap-up meals up for grabs in Norwich Big Weekend ballot

Dress in white and prepare to get messy as the paint party returns to Chapelfield Gardens by popular demand on Friday night, along with the unique cycling challenge the Gas Hill Gasp.

On Sunday there will be no time to rest with an exclusive performance by Lost in Translation Circus and the return of the Great Norwich Duck Race.

The Great Norwich Duck Race 2019 from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Great Norwich Duck Race 2019 from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "There is so much for everyone to look forward to at this year's celebration, which is always a highlight of the city's events calendar.

"The City of Stories theme presents a wonderful opportunity to shout about Norwich's rich heritage, welcoming character and forward thinking ideas, all while offering free fun and entertainment for residents and visitors alike."

To sign up for the parade or to perform on The Forum stage visit norwich.gov.uk/lmc

Most Read

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

Recreation plan for village which is set to double in size

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Student wins appeal over £100 charge for 15-second zebra crossing stop

Callum Stocker was charged £100 for 15 seconds of 'parking' at a zebra crossing. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

No holidays, Starbucks or nights out - How young couple got on housing ladder

Emily McGregor and Ian Rayner, who bought their own home in North Walsham after making changes to their way of life. North Walsham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

Recreation plan for village which is set to double in size

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Student wins appeal over £100 charge for 15-second zebra crossing stop

Callum Stocker was charged £100 for 15 seconds of 'parking' at a zebra crossing. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

No holidays, Starbucks or nights out - How young couple got on housing ladder

Emily McGregor and Ian Rayner, who bought their own home in North Walsham after making changes to their way of life. North Walsham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man accused of killing teen said ‘I’m going to kill you’ before attack, court hears

Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Q&A: City’s survival rivals hit back - Premier League Debate

It was VAR to the rescue for the Canaries against Leicester, ruling out Kelechi Iheanacho's goal for handball Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Recreation plan for village which is set to double in size

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page

Designer clothes and Rolex watch taken in burglary

Designer clothes and a Rolex were taken during a burglary at a house on Badger Road, New Costessey, on Friday, February 28. Picture: Google

Woman who knitted model of Queen’s Norfolk home to appear on TV

Margaret Seaman at Sandringham. PHOTO: The Forum.
Drive 24