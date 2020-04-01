An arts quiz created and hosted by artists to be live-streamed by Norfolk charity

Lockdown arts programme launched by Norwich charity The Assembly House Trust to begin with an online quiz including rounds on fantasy hairy animals.

An online quiz curated by artists will be live-streamed on April 2 as part of the arts charity The Assembly House Trust’s Assembly Online programme.

The live stream video event is open to everyone and can be joined via a link which will be posted on www.assemblyhousetrust.org.uk/assembly-online at 7.30pm on April 2.

The quiz will be the third hosted by non-profit Norwich-based arts organisation SAVORR but the first the group will host as a live stream.

Each 10-minute round has been created by an invited artist and will include an eclectic and varied selection of topics.

Harry Bix will be joined by those he lives with and will be hosting a live platform for charisma, Nicky Deeley has been discussing film preferences with a horse and will have questions on the architecture of daytime TV and fantasy hairy animals.

James Hassall has made a round of UK TV clips with points for show, image and music while originalprojects; will be running a picture round made from objects found from around their house.

More details can be found at www.assemblyhousetrust.org.uk.

The quiz is the first event in a new weekly live stream series bringing regular, free events to everyone at home during isolation – these include talks, screenings, discussions, performances, critical readings and poetry.

The Assembly House Trust, which owns The Assembly House in Norwich, is a registered charity which aims to develop the creative arts and support the local community.