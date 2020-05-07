Search

Free lockdown arts programme from Norwich-based charity continues with film screening

PUBLISHED: 16:05 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 07 May 2020

Assembly Online Of & By Louis Henderson (C) Assembly House Trust

Assembly Online Of & By Louis Henderson (C) Assembly House Trust

(C) Assembly House Trust

Lockdown Norwich-based online arts programme ASSEMBLY ONLINE continues on May 14 with an artist screening from Louis Henderson

Ouvertures (C) The Living and The Dead EnsembleOuvertures (C) The Living and The Dead Ensemble

A free arts programme of online events for lockdown from The Assembly House Trust will feature a film from and discussion with filmmaker Louis Henderson.

ASSEMBLY ONLINE is a fortnightly live stream series of arts events hosted and funded by Norwich-based arts charity The Assembly House Trust which includes talks, screenings, discussions, performances, critical readings and poetry.

The free-to-view programme, which is running throughout lockdown, sees live events broadcast from artists’ homes to viewers’ homes.

The live stream video event is open to everyone and can be joined via a link which will be posted on www.assemblyhousetrust.org.uk/assembly-online at 7.30pm on May 14.

Louis Henderson will share his 2018 film Bring Breath to the Death of rocks (34min) and following the screening he will be in conversation with Jonathan P. Watts.

Henderson is a filmmaker who experiments with different ways of working with people to address and question our current global condition defined by racial capitalism and ever-present histories of the European colonial project.

Since 2017, Henderson has been working within the artist group The Living and the Dead Ensemble.

Based between Haiti and France, the group focus on theatre, song, slam, poetry and cinema and its first feature film, Ouvertures, was awarded a FIPRESCI special mention at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival 2020.

Henderson’s work has been shown at various international film festivals, art museums and biennials and is distributed by LUX, Video Data Bank and Phantom, and produced by Spectre. He lives and works in Paris and Berlin.

This is an Of & By event, a series of artist talks, screenings and discussions organised by the contemporary art critic Jonathan P. Watts.

All the previous ASSEMBLY ONLINE events are now available to watch on The Assembly House Trust’s website.

