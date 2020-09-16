Local musician and sound engineer Reubes releases debut single

East Anglian singer and musician Rebues has released his debut single Puppet Tears. Picture: Rebues Rebues

East Anglian singer and sound engineer Rebues, who is from Methwold, has released his debut single.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Anglian singer Rebues' debut single Puppet Tears. Picture: Rebues East Anglian singer Rebues' debut single Puppet Tears. Picture: Rebues

Titled Puppet Tears, this track is a tribute to the hardship suffered by the 20-year-old’s fellow musicians in such a difficult time. The song reflects the financial and mental health struggles of being kept from the stage and its audience.

This first musical offering, which was released on September 15, has strong 80s rock/pop influences with a Howard Jones-esque vocal and keyboard sounds, seasoned by Joe Satriani-style guitar work.

“Having spent a number of years trying to establish myself as a drummer on the live music circuit, I’ve never released any of my own solo material as I’ve been focusing on band work,” explains Reubes.

“This year I have faced a terrible social, mental and financial struggle (as have all of the musicians and live music crew around the globe) and so in my isolation, I tried to channel my frustrations into something musically constructive and lyrically empathetic to the hardship my colleagues have suffered.”

“It is such an intense and hard industry to make a living in at the best of times but considering that our income is mostly centered around live performances, it has become even fiercer.”

You may also want to watch:

“I decided to take this very personal topic and make my first release a tribute to many of my friends who I know have struggled, just as much as me, with this harsh life adjustment. It was very fulfilling bringing something entirely of my own to completion and to test the boundaries of my playing (I have written, performed and recorded each instrument heard on the single).”

“Hopefully people will like this very Howard-Jones-meets-Joe-Satriani style track and it will bring some wider spread awareness to the difficult personal and industry wide crisis that performers are facing.”

Prior to releasing this single, Reubes has been involved in a number of other projects. Working as a self-employed musician, he has worked alongside members of Kasabian, The Tornados and The Specials. Alongside this, he has opened stages for Nadine Coyle and Judge Jules.

Besides being a professional session musician and sound engineer, Reubes is also the drummer for two local live bands, Light Skies Darken and The Pure Floyd Show.

In recent years Reubes has been a guest on both ITV and BBC One news, had airplay on Hard Rock Hell, BBC Introducing and Team Rock radio and appeared on the front cover of the Grapevine magazine.

In addition to running his recording studio, The Porridge Pot, and performing with his various bands, Reubes is also an upcoming solo artist with strong inspiration from the likes of Richie Kotzen, Steve Lukather and Joe Satriani.

- Puppet Tears is available to listen to on all digital platforms

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter