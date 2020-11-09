Local art created since lockdown

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:50 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 09 November 2020

Karen Harris took to painting during lockdown for sanctury. This is Blakeney Point from Morsten. Picture: Karen Harris

Karen Harris took to painting during lockdown for sanctury. This is Blakeney Point from Morsten. Picture: Karen Harris

Karen Harris

When we went into the first lockdown, many of us took to the creative arts as a form of sanctuary and entertainment. As we enter a second lockdown, this will be even more important to so many.

Keith Harris took to painting his local area during lockdown for sanctury. Picture: Keith HarrisKeith Harris took to painting his local area during lockdown for sanctury. Picture: Keith Harris

With the arts having a positive impact on the mental health of those practicing them as well as those viewing them, here is a collection of some of the work which has been created during these unprecedented times.

The work created during this time could be a perfect reflection of how we all feel, due to artists taking inspiration from the world around them, with the body of work created showing a unity of experience.

This is a collection of work made by artists in Norfolk since the original lockdown. Some artists created work about the pandemic to express how they were feeling, others made work within walking distance of their homes, discovering beauty on their doorsteps, whilst many simply used their existing or new practice to help them cope with what was happening.

If you have work made in the last lockdown or this one, about the pandemic, we would love to see it. Email EDPphotos@archant.co.uk to submit your work and we will chose some of our favourites.

Kerwin's image of Martin Luther King reflect the Black Lives Matter movement which came to prominance during the pandemic. Picture: KerwinKerwin's image of Martin Luther King reflect the Black Lives Matter movement which came to prominance during the pandemic. Picture: Kerwin

Photographer Rebecca Yexley created a photographic lockdown series where she captured moments she felt represented the feeling of being in lockdown with her partner. Picture: Rebecca YexleyPhotographer Rebecca Yexley created a photographic lockdown series where she captured moments she felt represented the feeling of being in lockdown with her partner. Picture: Rebecca Yexley

Ros Wilson's woven tapestry, created during the pandemic, is 60cm x 110cm and took 150 hours to weave. Entitled ‘No Time To See’, it is inspired by the poem ‘Leisure’ by W.H. Davies - a reflection of our abundance of time during lockdown. Picture: Ros WilsonRos Wilson's woven tapestry, created during the pandemic, is 60cm x 110cm and took 150 hours to weave. Entitled ‘No Time To See’, it is inspired by the poem ‘Leisure’ by W.H. Davies - a reflection of our abundance of time during lockdown. Picture: Ros Wilson

Simone White has taken to pottery during the pandemic, she says 'What I did wasn�t about isolation or community or fear. Nothing abstract or symbolic. I suppose my work was a practical kind of chin up and use the time wisely. Distract your self learn a thing'. Picture: Simone WhiteSimone White has taken to pottery during the pandemic, she says 'What I did wasn�t about isolation or community or fear. Nothing abstract or symbolic. I suppose my work was a practical kind of chin up and use the time wisely. Distract your self learn a thing'. Picture: Simone White

'Hanging out', but Ceara Coleman is themed around staying at home and the impact that this may have had on our mental health during these times. Picture: Ceara Coleman'Hanging out', but Ceara Coleman is themed around staying at home and the impact that this may have had on our mental health during these times. Picture: Ceara Coleman

Diana Halstead took to making art within walking distance of her house during lockdown, when our daily walks became a key element of our days. This is Tonnage Bridge on the Dilham canal. Picture: Diana HalsteadDiana Halstead took to making art within walking distance of her house during lockdown, when our daily walks became a key element of our days. This is Tonnage Bridge on the Dilham canal. Picture: Diana Halstead

Suzanne Fossey's lockdown project was to produce these pinhole camera images, using a homemade pinhole camera and a home darkroom. Picture: Suzanne FosseySuzanne Fossey's lockdown project was to produce these pinhole camera images, using a homemade pinhole camera and a home darkroom. Picture: Suzanne Fossey

