Local artist to give graduates the opportunity to host their own degree shows

Catherine Austin-Fell is offering graduates the chance to have their own show at Anthony Fell Antiques in Holt, the first show will be sculptor Benjamin Austin-Fell. Picture: Benjamin Austin-Fell/Catherine Austin-Fell Benjamin Austin-Fell/Catherine Austin-Fell

With degree shows up and down the country cancelled and students having to finish their degrees at home, local artist Catherine Austin-Fell is keen to help those graduates who have missed out on the chance to show their work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first show will be from sculptor Benjamin Austin-Fell at Anthony Fell Antiques in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Austin-Fell The first show will be from sculptor Benjamin Austin-Fell at Anthony Fell Antiques in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Austin-Fell

She is offering 2020 graduates who are keen to share their work with family members, friends and local artists the chance to do so by giving them a premises and guidance to put on an individual show.

The first show will be sculptor Benjamin Austin-Fell on August 29 to 30 and it will be held at Anthony Fell Antiques in Holt.

She wishes to set up a series of these shows and is asking for local graduates get in contact.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant the cancellation of many opportunities for this year’s graduates, which inspired Mrs Austin-Fell to start the series.

The first show will be graduate sculptor Benjamin Austin-Fell. Picture: Supplied by Catherine Austin-Fell The first show will be graduate sculptor Benjamin Austin-Fell. Picture: Supplied by Catherine Austin-Fell

She is aiming to continue the individual shows each year if they are a success, moving to various locations.

If you are a 2020 graduate and wish to get involved with hosting your own show, please contact Catherine Austin-Fell on 07809428458 or catherineregina1@gmail.com, for more information.