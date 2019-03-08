Search

Warwick Street Social Festival back this May Bank Holiday

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 May 2019

The last festival at Warwick Street Social Picture: Warwick Street Social

Archant

Check out the bar's new family-friendly outdoor area, and sample the new sharing plates menu.

New cocktailsl Picture: Warwick Street SocialNew cocktailsl Picture: Warwick Street Social

Cocktails, live acoustic music, street food, small plates…maybe a bit of sun. Sounds like the perfect weekend right? And that's exactly what's on offer over the next Bank Holiday when the Warwick Street Social Festival returns to Norwich.

Curated by James Watkins (lured to WS from The York Tavern where he successful ran Yorkfest for several years) the event brings together some of the best local bands, fresh food and expertly mixed drinks for what's expected to be a pretty special two days.

It's also a prime opportunity for the bar and restaurant to show off its new gardens. "A lot of money's been spent out there," James says. "We commissioned a new stage which has some amazing art work. Actually we're currently running a competition to name the stage. And we've built an outside bar area. For the timebeing we've having street food caterers in, but the idea is down the line for our chefs to create their own pop-up which will be exciting.

"It's such a great space, with table tennis, table football…the whole idea is about opening up the space for community use, and we plan to put on events every other week throughout the summer. They'll be incredibly family-friendly. We've decided to work with the local council and residents to produce events with a minimal acoustic impact on the surroundings. So we focus on using live acoustic music and that finishes at 8pm."

Over the weekend of May 25 and 26 Moco Kitchen will be in residence, cooking up their Asian-inspired tacos. A range of new cocktail jug and sharers perfect for summer are being launched. And the new restaurant menu is being unveiled. Warwick Street specialises in small plates to share, priced from £13.50 for three dishes. At the festival you'll be able to get your chops around chickpea falafels with pickled red cabbage, pomegranate and hummus, baked Bungay brie with fennel crackers, almonds and burnt apple puree, and slow-cooked barbecued short rubs with onion rings and pickled shallots.

Got a sweet tooth? Check out the kitchen's homage to some of the nation's favourite chocolate bars. The WSS Snickers layers double chocolate marquise with peanut butter ice cream and salted caramel puree, while the Frozen Crunchie combines honeycomb parfait, honeycomb bites, raspberry custard, white chocolate snow and raspberry sorbet.

That's lunch/dinner sorted. As for the line-up. From 3pm Saturday treat your ears to the music of Grant Ley, Scott Wright, Robin Evans Esq and Pirate Joe with The Foreign Locals. On Sunday, get your jam on to Lucy Grubb, Skylark, Tom Malachowski, Piratones and Dove with Boweevil.

