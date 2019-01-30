Dinner and dissection? A live anatomy demonstration is coming to Norwich

A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live Anatomy Lab Live

An unusual dinner and dissection event is touring the UK and making its way to Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

The Anatomy Lab Live experience offers what is bound to be a memorable evening with guests invited to enjoy a two course meal before stepping into the role of a medical surgeon.

The Surgery 2019 tour, which kicked of on January 3 in Glasgow, will arrive in Norwich on Saturday, May 25.

A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

Those who attend can expect to learn about how diseases affect the anatomy of the body and gain experience of dissecting a brain, spinal chord, lung, heart and digestive tract.

The anatomical material is sourced from pigs as the animals have a very close organ size and structure to humans. The dissections take place in the context of human medicine.

A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

While the event promises to deliver in-depth content aimed at those studying anatomy, physiology or pathology, or practicing healthcare professionals, the tour organisers encourage the general public to attend and learn more about how the human body works.

Standard tickets cost £79 per person with NHS and NUS discounts available.

A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

To find out more and to buy tickets, visit www.anatomylablive.co.uk/thesurgery