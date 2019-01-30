Search

Dinner and dissection? A live anatomy demonstration is coming to Norwich

30 January, 2019 - 16:46
A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

Anatomy Lab Live

An unusual dinner and dissection event is touring the UK and making its way to Norwich.

The Anatomy Lab Live experience offers what is bound to be a memorable evening with guests invited to enjoy a two course meal before stepping into the role of a medical surgeon.

The Surgery 2019 tour, which kicked of on January 3 in Glasgow, will arrive in Norwich on Saturday, May 25.

Those who attend can expect to learn about how diseases affect the anatomy of the body and gain experience of dissecting a brain, spinal chord, lung, heart and digestive tract.

The anatomical material is sourced from pigs as the animals have a very close organ size and structure to humans. The dissections take place in the context of human medicine.

While the event promises to deliver in-depth content aimed at those studying anatomy, physiology or pathology, or practicing healthcare professionals, the tour organisers encourage the general public to attend and learn more about how the human body works.

Standard tickets cost £79 per person with NHS and NUS discounts available.

To find out more and to buy tickets, visit www.anatomylablive.co.uk/thesurgery

