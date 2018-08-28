Search

Advanced search

Lost Voice Guy from Britain’s Got Talent to appear at Marina Theatre

PUBLISHED: 12:31 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:00 07 December 2018

Lost Voicy Guy Lee Ridley is coming to Lowestotft Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Lost Voicy Guy Lee Ridley is coming to Lowestotft Picture: Steve Ullathorne

www.steveullathorne.com

Stand-up comedian Lee Ridley, known as Lost Voice Guy, is bringing his national tour to Lowestoft.

Lee, who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, will be performing at the Marina Theatre on April 28 next year.

He is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid. He made his first stand-up performance in February 2012 and now gigs all over the country. In 2013 Lee took his first ever solo show to the Edinburgh Fringe and has performed a show there every year since.

He has also performed at the Brighton Fringe, Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Leicester Comedy Festival, Nottingham Comedy Festival and Liverpool Comedy Festival.

As well as winning Britain’s Got Talent 2018, Lee won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014 and his broadcast credits have included The One Show (BBC One), This Morning, Lorraine (both ITV), Voice Of The People (BBC Three) and BBC At The Edinburgh Festivals (BBC iPlayer).

Lee has performed for a range of charities and organisations including Barclays, Scope and The Royal College of Nurses. He is also a patron of Smile For Life, Find A Voice, Communication Matters and The Sequal Trust.

He has also supported Patrick Kielty and Ross Noble on tour and his Radio 4 sitcom, Ability (starring Lee, and written by Lee and Katherine Jakeways) has just been recommissioned for a second series following the success of the first series which was transmitted earlier this year.

To book tickets call the Marina Theatre box office on 01502 533200 or visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Video At last! Daniel Farke lifts Championship manager-of-the-month prize

Daniel Farke is the Championship manager-of-the-month Picture: Robbie Stephenson

Poll Council leader denies ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to £8m golf club

(L-R): Cllr Harry Clarke and Cllr Pablo Dimoglou are calling on Breckland to be more open and democratic. Pictured, Elizabeth House, in Dereham. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Live Norwich City v Bolton - Press Conference LIVE

Mo Leitner has missed the last two games with a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast