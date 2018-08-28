Lost Voice Guy from Britain’s Got Talent to appear at Marina Theatre

Lost Voicy Guy Lee Ridley is coming to Lowestotft Picture: Steve Ullathorne www.steveullathorne.com

Stand-up comedian Lee Ridley, known as Lost Voice Guy, is bringing his national tour to Lowestoft.

Lee, who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, will be performing at the Marina Theatre on April 28 next year.

He is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid. He made his first stand-up performance in February 2012 and now gigs all over the country. In 2013 Lee took his first ever solo show to the Edinburgh Fringe and has performed a show there every year since.

He has also performed at the Brighton Fringe, Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Leicester Comedy Festival, Nottingham Comedy Festival and Liverpool Comedy Festival.

As well as winning Britain’s Got Talent 2018, Lee won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014 and his broadcast credits have included The One Show (BBC One), This Morning, Lorraine (both ITV), Voice Of The People (BBC Three) and BBC At The Edinburgh Festivals (BBC iPlayer).

Lee has performed for a range of charities and organisations including Barclays, Scope and The Royal College of Nurses. He is also a patron of Smile For Life, Find A Voice, Communication Matters and The Sequal Trust.

He has also supported Patrick Kielty and Ross Noble on tour and his Radio 4 sitcom, Ability (starring Lee, and written by Lee and Katherine Jakeways) has just been recommissioned for a second series following the success of the first series which was transmitted earlier this year.

To book tickets call the Marina Theatre box office on 01502 533200 or visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk