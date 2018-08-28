Search

Advanced search

Review: Little Theatre pantomime a sure-fire festive family favourite

PUBLISHED: 15:30 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:34 20 December 2018

The Sheringham Little Theatre pantomime, Beauty and the Beast Photo: RICHARD BATSON

The Sheringham Little Theatre pantomime, Beauty and the Beast Photo: RICHARD BATSON

Archant

It’s a tale as old as time, but with pop songs a-plenty and even a cameo appearance from Donald Trump, Sheringham Little Theatre’s laugh-a-minute pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, is bang up-to-date.

Kyle Fraser as Beauty and the Beast villain Gaston. Photo: RICHARD BATSONKyle Fraser as Beauty and the Beast villain Gaston. Photo: RICHARD BATSON

Directed by Little Theatre regular Nick Earnshaw and written for the fifth year running by West End star Killian Donnelly, who is a patron of the popular seaside venue, the show tells the tale of a cursed prince doomed to spend his days as a hideous creature unless he finds a girl who returns his love.

Resigned to live out his life roaming his empty castle with only his housekeeper for company, the prince’s future looks bleak, but his fortunes are changed when he meets the beautiful, but poor, inventor’s daughter Belle.

James Lavender as panto dame Mrs Pans. Photo: RICHARD BATSONJames Lavender as panto dame Mrs Pans. Photo: RICHARD BATSON

However the similarity to the classic tale – or the Disney movie - ends here, as this is a panto full of wise-cracking characters whose antics are guaranteed to have the whole family rolling in the aisles.

Song rewrites ranging from Blur’s Parklife to a number from the movie blockbuster The Greatest Showman get a panto makeover, while an eighties mash-up featuring classic hits from the era is a blast.

The Sheringham Little Theatre pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Photo: RICHARD BATSONThe Sheringham Little Theatre pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Photo: RICHARD BATSON

Taking the title roles are George Caporn, who makes an impressivly imposing beast, and Emma Scott, whose superb singing voice lights up the Little Theatre stage.

Welshman James Lavender’s outrageously fabulous Yorkshire dame Mrs Pans is a delight, while his fellow Sheringham panto regular Kyle Fraser’s wooden-headed villain Gaston had a mid-week audience boo-ing and laughing in equal measure.

Other stand-out performances included David Tarkenter’s bumbling yet endearing Maurice, whose deadpan ‘Tiny Theatre’ puppet show was a hilarious highlight, and 19-year-old Sam Thomson in his professional debut, who shone in the role of Gaston’s simple-minded sidekick Le Fou.

Also worthy of a mention are Niall Kiely and Tilda Fassih as the voices of book and ipad puppets Sir Reads-a-lot and Siri Siri, as well as the two teams of talented local youngsters playing Le Fou’s ladies and Gaston’s girls.

Beauty and the Beast runs at Sheringham Little Theatre until January 1st. For tickets, (priced £19 adults, £14 children, £62 family ticket) and more information call the box-office on 01263 822347 or visit: www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Most Read

What’s on in Wimborne Minster this Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

13 of the best cream teas in Dorset

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas carol concerts and services happening in Dorset this year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Things to do in Dorset over Twixmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas markets and events in Dorset

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two men hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide leak at restaurant detained by Border Force

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists