Little Scarlett grows big beansprout and wins The Garage panto competition

Jack and the Beansprout get the My First Panto treatment as All-In Productions and The Garage's Christmas production. Scarlett Sparkes aged five who won the grow the tallest beansprout competition with the cast. Steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

A Norwich youngster is feeling on top of the beansprout after winning the My First Panto competition at The Garage.

Jack and the Beansprout is an “immersive and interactive” pantomime created for young children and has been created by All-In Productions who create shows for those that don’t normally engage in the arts.

To celebrate the show coming to The Garage, children were challenged to grow the biggest beansprout with the chance to win a free family ticket to the show and a term of free classes.

Scarlett Sparkes, aged 5 from Thorpe Marriott, won the gardening challenge after growing her beansprout to a giant 68cm.

Asked her secret to growing the plant so high, Scarlett, who is a pupil at Drayton Infant School, said: “I put it near the window and I watered it.”

Scarlett will be taking the whole family along and it is also a birthday treat as she turns six on December 7.

Mum Anna is “super proud” of Scarlett and thinks a pantomime for young children is a great idea.

“She had been learning about plants in school and learning about light and dark and it was her decision to put it by the window - I don’t usually keep plants alive so good on her.

“Her little brother is two so it’s great she can bring him along too as children can run up on stage and get involved and you don’t feel bad as a parent because it is encouraged.”

The show is the traditional story but with an “All-In Productions twist” and follows the success of My First Panto: Little Red Riding Hood in 2017.

Director Daniel Burgess, from Norwich, said: “The show is immersive and interactive and allows families to play together in a safe setting.

“There are lots of activities and the cast get them up to join in with things such as fixing a bathtub of helping Jack plant the seeds.

“We try to remove the stress for young families and the response from parents and children alike has been extraordinary.”

My First Panto: Jack and the Beansprout runs from November 30 to January 5 and you can purchase tickets on the Garage website.