7 boybands and girlbands coming to Norfolk in 2020

PUBLISHED: 10:19 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 31 December 2019

S Club, Little Mix and 5ive are all performing in Norfolk in 2020 Credit: L-R Supplied by OPEN Norwich, Liz Hobbs Group, Liz Gregg

From Little Mix at Holkham Hall to Westlife at Carrow Road, there are plenty of chart-topping boybands and girlbands heading to Norfolk in 2020.

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Little Mix

Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

When: Saturday, July 18

Cost: General admission standing tickets from £39.50, VIP packages also available, ticketmaster.co.uk

Global megastars Little Mix, who shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011, are bringing their summer 2020 tour to the Holkham Estate.

They will perform their chart-topping hits including Women Like Me, Touch, Shout Out To My Ex, Black Magic and Wings and it will be there third Norfolk concert over the last four years, as they previously headlined two shows at Earlham Park in Norwich.

They have had four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum-selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN NorwichS Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

S Club

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: March 7, 8pm to 1am

Cost: £20, opennorwich.org.uk

S Club are bound to Bring It All Back when they headline the Never Forget club night in Norwich and the group consists of Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett.

The event celebrates all the best throwback tunes from the nineties and noughties, including TV and film soundtracks and rock sing-alongs,

S Club 7 first formed in 1999 under the management of Simon Fuller, who previously looked after the Spice Girls, and they went on to have worldwide success, with hits such as Reach, Never Had a Dream Come True and Don't Stop Movin' and their own TV series.

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich in June 2020. Picture: Rhodes MediaWestlife play Carrow Road in Norwich in June 2020. Picture: Rhodes Media

Westlife

Where: Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: Friday, June 19

Cost: £45 to £85, cuffeandtaylor.com

Westlife will kick off their Stadiums in the Summer tour at Carrow Road next June and will sing their classic hits, such as Swear it Again, You Raise Me Up and Flying Without Wings, alongside new up-tempo songs from their latest album Spectrum, including single Hello My Love.

The Irish boyband, which consists of Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan, will perform in the Barclay End and there is capacity for 25,000 in the stadium, with seating, standing and golden circle tickets available.

5ive Credit: Liz Gregg5ive Credit: Liz Gregg

You can also buy hospitality tickets from the club online at canaries.co.uk or by calling 01603 721902 (option 2) and wheelchair and ambulant tickets can be purchased by phone only (option one).

The Boys are Back! A1, Damage, 5ive, 911

Where: UEA LCR, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: March 9, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Standing £26.50, VIP meet-and-greet tickets £59.50, eventbrite.co.uk, ueaticketbookings.co.uk

Five, A1, 911 and Damage are bound to get your Bodyshakin' when they bring their The Boys are Back UK tour to Norwich next year.

You'll Keep On Movin' all night long as the chart-topping nineties boybands perform in an unforgettable throwback show and between them they have 33 top ten singles.

