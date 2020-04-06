Search

Is Little Mix’s Norfolk gig still going ahead?

PUBLISHED: 15:16 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 06 April 2020

Little Mix were set to perform at Holkham Hall in Norfolk this summer, but one of the members says it has been postponed Picture: Liz Hobbs Group

Little Mix were set to perform at Holkham Hall in Norfolk this summer, but one of the members says it has been postponed Picture: Liz Hobbs Group

Archant

Girl band Little Mix are scheduled to perform at Holkham Hall this summer, but a video interview with one of the members has cast doubt on whether their tour will go ahead due to coronavirus.

Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHolkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The group, made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, were set to play at the Norfolk estate on Saturday, July 18 and it would be the third time the girl band have performed in the county in four years, having previously headlined two shows at Earlham Park in Norwich.

Although no official statement has been made by the promoters or the band, in a video interview on ET Canada with Leigh-Anne on Friday she told reporter Morgan Hoffman it had been postponed due to coronavirus.

READ MORE: 19 online events running in Norfolk during the coronavirus lockdown

When asked about the tour, set to start on June 26, Leigh-Anne said: “Right so with the tour, that has obviously been pushed back unfortunately but it is definitely still happening.

“Everything is still going ahead but it is going to be postponed annoyingly, but it is what it is.”

The group, who shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011, have also been forced to cancel filming of their new BBC talent show The Search, which aimed to create a band to support them on tour.

READ MORE: The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

The promoters were unavailable to comment and the Holkham Estate did not have any updates.

