Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group. Archant

Little Mix are coming to Norfolk next year on their Summer 2020 tour.

The band, made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, will perform at Holkham Hall on Saturday, July 18.

It will be the third time the girl band have performed in the county in four years, having previously headlined two shows at Earlham Park in Norwich.

MORE: REVIEW: Thousands see Little Mix bring girl power to Norwich

The show is part of the band's 21-date Summer 2020 tour and will feature some of their greatest hits including Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

The group, which has sold more than 50 million records, said: "Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

"Our last summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can't wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine."

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix perform on stage during The Global Awards 2019. Picture David Parry/PA Images. Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix perform on stage during The Global Awards 2019. Picture David Parry/PA Images.

Since winning The X Factor in 2011 Little Mix have become one of the biggest girl bands in the world.

They have had four number one singles in the UK, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum-selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

The quartet has also amassed more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than three billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, chief executive of LHG Events, promoters for the Holkham Hall concert, said: "Thrilled to announce Little Mix at Holkham Hall. This is a wonderful opportunity for Mixers across Norfolk to see the world's biggest girl band first-hand in what will be an amazing show."

Tickets for the Holkham Hall show go on sale at 9am on Thursday, November 28 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.lhgtickets.com.

Little Mix performing on their Summer Hits Tour in 2018. Picture Graham Joy Photography. Little Mix performing on their Summer Hits Tour in 2018. Picture Graham Joy Photography.

Little Mix's gig at Holkham Hall will be part of a big summer of live music in Norfolk.

Westlife and The Killers have already been confirmed to play Carrow Road and Norwich City chief Ben Kensell revealed he is looking for a "traditional artist" as the final act for the stadium next summer.

Last week Will Young and James Morrison were the first artists announced for Forest Live in Thetford and it was also revealed that The Streets would be headlining a huge outdoor gig at Earlham Park in May.