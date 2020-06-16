Search

Little City Norfolk offering home hires of role play sets in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:24 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:24 16 June 2020

Anna Knight, who runs Little City Norfolk, has launched a home hire service of her role play sets for toddlers including a cafe. Pictured with husband Daniel and daughter Harper. Picture: Anna Knight/Megan Duffield Photography

From a construction site to cafe, your little ones can enjoy interactive role play at home as a mobile business is offering sets for hire across Norfolk.

The construction set at Little City Norfolk Picture: Anna KnightThe construction set at Little City Norfolk Picture: Anna Knight

Little City was started in October 2017 in Colchester by mum-of-two Vicki Fletcher, bringing an entire purpose-built street for tots to community halls, schools and private parties.

Since then it has grown as a successful franchise across East Anglia with a further nine people running their own Little City businesses in their area.

The latest franchisee is Anna Knight, 34, from Thetford, who launched a Norfolk branch after going to the Suffolk sessions while on maternity leave before son Leo was born, who is now nine months, with daughter Harper, aged two, and seeing how popular they were.

Anna Knight, who runs Little City Norfolk, with husband Daniel and daughter Harper Picture: Megan Duffield PhotographyAnna Knight, who runs Little City Norfolk, with husband Daniel and daughter Harper Picture: Megan Duffield Photography

Her first session had been scheduled for the Witard Road Baptist Church in Norwich on April 16, but due to coronavirus it was cancelled.

Early in lockdown, Vicki and the franchisees discussed home hire but shelved the idea as there was a lot of uncertainty around the virus.

Vets at Little City Norfolk Picture: Anna KnightVets at Little City Norfolk Picture: Anna Knight

A few of them, including Mrs Knight, have now decided the time is right to offer home delivery and they can also supply nurseries and pre-schools.

In Norfolk, it costs £25 for a two day hire per set and there is a post office, construction site, vets, cafe, supermarket and hairdressers to choose from.

Between hires, Mrs Knight thoroughly cleans the sets and leaves two days before it can be used by another customer.

Harper Knight, aged two, from Thetford, has been stepping out in a new costume every Thursday at 8pm to show her appreciation for key workers and has raised more than £900 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Photo: Anna KnightHarper Knight, aged two, from Thetford, has been stepping out in a new costume every Thursday at 8pm to show her appreciation for key workers and has raised more than £900 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Photo: Anna Knight

Mrs Knight said: “We saw that others were doing home kits, with things like painted ceramics, which were being well received and with lockdown going on longer people were getting bored.

“I wasn’t sure whether to do it at first as it is all brand new kit but I bought it to be used and I’ve really missed working.”

Her daughter Harper has also been keeping busy in lockdown and has raised over £1,200 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) by dressing up as key workers with the Little City costumes for Clap for Carers.

Email anna@littlecityuk.com to book and see all the kits available on the ‘Little City Norfolk’ Facebook page.

