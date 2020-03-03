Search

A little city for toddlers is launching in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:49 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 03 March 2020

Little City was launched in 2017 by mum-of-two Vicki Fletcher in Colchester so she could spend more time with her children Edie and Alice and a Norfolk franchise has just launched Credit: Kerrie Mitchell Photography

www.kerriemitchell.co.uk

From a supermarket to a doctor's surgery, a mobile business is set to bring exciting role play for tots to locations across Norfolk.

Among the 10 zones at Little City is a cafe where toddlers can serve customers Credit: Kerrie Mitchell PhotographyAmong the 10 zones at Little City is a cafe where toddlers can serve customers Credit: Kerrie Mitchell Photography

Little City Norfolk will see an entire purpose-built street transported to community halls and schools around the county and will also be available for private parties too.

Children up to the age of five, who are confident walkers, will be able to explore and dress up in the ten interactive zones, which includes a building site, hairdressers and fire station and there is also an enhancement area which changes regularly and has previously included a sweet shop and flower stall.

The business was first started in October 2017 in Colchester by mum-of-two Vicki Fletcher, who left her job in HR in London as she wanted to spend more time with her young children Alice and Edie.

Little City features high quality wooden toys and plenty of different activities for tots Credit: Kerrie Mitchell PhotographyLittle City features high quality wooden toys and plenty of different activities for tots Credit: Kerrie Mitchell Photography

Following its success, there is now a further nine franchises across Essex, Suffolk and Anna Knight, from Thetford, has just launched Little City Norfolk.

Mrs Fletcher, aged 38, said: "I visited Tots Town in Norfolk, which is a permanent role play place, and my kids didn't want to leave and thought it was amazing.

"There wasn't one locally back in Colchester so I had this crazy idea and my husband Andrew didn't say no.

"I couldn't justify a permanent building as it hasmassive overheads so all the city is in the back of our van.

The zones also come with fancy dress for your children to fully immerse themselves in the street Credit: Kerrie Mitchell PhotographryThe zones also come with fancy dress for your children to fully immerse themselves in the street Credit: Kerrie Mitchell Photographry

"We make sure we don't put stereotypes and aren't gender-specific, so for example our hairdressers isn't pink and we find that boys go in there and girls play in the garage too."

Mrs Knight, 34, decided to launch the Norfolk branch and leave her job at a law firm after going to the Suffolk sessions whilst on maternity leave before son Leo was born, who is now six months, with daughter Harper, aged two.

Mrs Knight said: "It is a unique experience and something you can't do at home so I looked it up and found out it was a franchise and there wasn't one in Norfolk.

Little City Norfolk brings role play to locations across the county Credit: Kerrie Mitchell PhotographyLittle City Norfolk brings role play to locations across the county Credit: Kerrie Mitchell Photography

"I took the plunge, quit my job and bought a van and it is terrifying but also lovely to start this fresh journey."

Parents stay during the hour-and-a-quarter sessions and it costs on average £6 per child, depending on location, and Mrs Knight will go where the interest is.

The first session takes place on Thursday, April 16 at the Witard Road Baptist Church in Norwich and more details will be revealed on the Little City Norfolk Facebook page.

