Norwich's Lisa Cassidy to launch The Assembly House Classical Presents autumn season

The 2016 Norfolk Arts Awards at the Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Lisa Cassidy performs.

"A wonderful way to spend an hour at lunchtime..." An exciting new programme from The Assembly House Classical Presents will begin with a performance from Norwich's own Lisa Cassidy.

Lisa Cassidy will be among the performers at this year's Holt Festival.

Norwich's Lisa Cassidy will open a bountiful programme of classical delights at The Assembly House on September 12 with a rich feast of musical delight.

The Assembly House Classical Presents programme is a series of lunchtimes concerts featuring nationally and internationally-renowned performers, all of whom play in the regal Music Room at the Theatre Street building, which has a fine Steinway pinion and exceptional acoustics.

Roger Rowe, who was made an MBE for his services to music in Norfolk and who is in charge of programming, said he would be delighted to present Lisa in her home city alongside pianist Somi Kim, from New Zealand, who has established herself as one of today's most highly regarded young pianists with a string of competition successes and an extensive concert experience.

He said: "Generally this series is designed to showcase young musical talent with occasional visits from musicians who have had very successful careers and played at The Assembly House in their younger days. The 2019 Autumn Season opens with a song recital by the popular coloratura soprano Lisa, who now lives in Norwich but who started her career as a graduate of the prestigious Britten Pears Young Artists scheme at Aldeburgh and was a prize winning graduate of the Royal Conservatoire Scotland.

The Assembly House.

"Her programme includes a wide of songs from Benjamin Britten to Leonard Bernstein and not forgetting John Corigliano's popular Tambourine Man and Forever Young. Our concerts really are a wonderful way to spent an hour at lunchtime."

Lisa Cassidy has gained an international reputation for both the singular beauty of her voice and her striking theatrical presence.

Her recent work ranges from developing and performing contemporary classical works in Spain with Vertixe Sonora Ensemble to Opera and Steel as part of the Something Raw Festival at the Frascati Theatre in Amsterdam. She was principle soloist in Undead and Other Tales in the Block Universe Festival at the Royal Academy of Art and last year alone, appeared in five prestigious Music Festivals as well as in concert at the Red House in Aldeburgh with Somi.

Lisa also has considerable experience in oratorio and song, which she performs throughout the UK, recently appearing in the William Alwyn Festival in Aldeburgh with the actress, Eleanor Bron and the award winning violinist, Fenella Humphries.

The September concert will be followed by a performance on October 3 from The Fiztwilliam Quartet, who will give a recital in The Music Room at The Assembly House having first performed at the venue on March 29 1975, 44 years ago.

The quartet is especially well known for performances of the works of Shostakovich, with whom they had personal contact in his lifetime, and their concert will include his 11th Quartet alongside pieces by Beethoven and Bach.

Find out more and buy tickets at www.assemblyhouseclassical.co.uk or call 07786 940878.