First weekend line-up announced for Festival Too

Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Get ready to party as the first announcement of acts has been made for Festival Too in King's Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The free event is returning for its 34th year this June and July over three weekends and is jam-packed with music and entertainment for all the family.

The festival will kick off in style on the evening on Saturday June 29 with its annual firework display on King Staithe Square which will launch from the West Lynn side of the River Great Ouse at 10.30pm.

During the day, families and shoppers will be entertained in the town centre by street entertainment from Tommy the Entertainer, Sky High Stilts and Sheridan the Sheep Dog.

The evening entertainment will be compared by DJ Mark Purdy from 8pm woth food stalls, children's rides and live music including True Gold 'The Spandau Ballet Experience'.

Jason Fox Jason Fox

You may also want to watch:

On the afternoon on Sunday June 30, the action stays on King Staithe with an afternoon of live music, hosted by Emily Blake, celebrating music from the fifties to the seventies.

The musicians performing include singer and acoustic guitarist Jason Fox, Sam J Cook, The Carnaby Sound, The Summertime Kings, The B-Sides and the Smithdon Cluster Choir of 110 primary school children from west Norfolk who will be performing the 'Ultimate Beatles Experience'.

Mark Stanford, Festival Too chairman, said: "we are delighted to launch another three weekends of great live music and entertainment right here in the heart of King's Lynn."

The Carnaby Sound The Carnaby Sound

Festival Too was born back in 1985 when members of the King's Lynn business community decided they wanted to put on a free music event for the people of West Norfolk.

The event continues to be organised by and run entirely by volunteers from the community and attracts thousands of festival-goers every year.

The line-up for the second weekend and final headline weekend will be announced in late May and previous acts have included Busted, The Vamps, The Darkness and Scounting for Girls.