Search

Advanced search

First weekend line-up announced for Festival Too

09 May, 2019 - 14:52
Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Get ready to party as the first announcement of acts has been made for Festival Too in King's Lynn.

Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtFestival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The free event is returning for its 34th year this June and July over three weekends and is jam-packed with music and entertainment for all the family.

The festival will kick off in style on the evening on Saturday June 29 with its annual firework display on King Staithe Square which will launch from the West Lynn side of the River Great Ouse at 10.30pm.

During the day, families and shoppers will be entertained in the town centre by street entertainment from Tommy the Entertainer, Sky High Stilts and Sheridan the Sheep Dog.

The evening entertainment will be compared by DJ Mark Purdy from 8pm woth food stalls, children's rides and live music including True Gold 'The Spandau Ballet Experience'.

Jason FoxJason Fox

You may also want to watch:

On the afternoon on Sunday June 30, the action stays on King Staithe with an afternoon of live music, hosted by Emily Blake, celebrating music from the fifties to the seventies.

The musicians performing include singer and acoustic guitarist Jason Fox, Sam J Cook, The Carnaby Sound, The Summertime Kings, The B-Sides and the Smithdon Cluster Choir of 110 primary school children from west Norfolk who will be performing the 'Ultimate Beatles Experience'.

Mark Stanford, Festival Too chairman, said: "we are delighted to launch another three weekends of great live music and entertainment right here in the heart of King's Lynn."

The Carnaby SoundThe Carnaby Sound

Festival Too was born back in 1985 when members of the King's Lynn business community decided they wanted to put on a free music event for the people of West Norfolk.

The event continues to be organised by and run entirely by volunteers from the community and attracts thousands of festival-goers every year.

The line-up for the second weekend and final headline weekend will be announced in late May and previous acts have included Busted, The Vamps, The Darkness and Scounting for Girls.

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Running column: The area of training that so many runners neglect, including Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong wants to become mentally stronger in races. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Transfer targets, loan attraction – City scouting chief on Premier League task

Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott is set to be a busy man over the summer - and beyond. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists