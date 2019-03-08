Gallery

Hollywood comes to Cromer: Lily James among stars in town for Netflix film

The Dig filming in Cromer, Lily James on set. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

Cromer turned into the backdrop for a Hollywood movie on Tuesday as scores of crew and cast members flooded into the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lily James, in Cromer for the filming of the Netflix drama The Dig. Picture: Stuart Anderson Lily James, in Cromer for the filming of the Netflix drama The Dig. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Lily James, known for her roles in Downton Abbey and Cinderella, was among the actors there for the filming of Netflix's period drama The Dig.

In one scene, Ms James braved the cold and rain to stand at the end of Cromer Pier, staring wistfully into the distance, dressed in shorts and a cardigan.

Among those who saw the filming close up was Jess Butcher, who works at the pier's Pavilion Theatre.

She said: "She did a scene looking over the railing and they did a couple of takes of that. It's something different for Cromer!"

The Dig filming in Cromer, director Simon Stone on set. Pictures: Brittany Woodman The Dig filming in Cromer, director Simon Stone on set. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Olly Day, Cromer Pier Christmas Show performer, added: "It was funny when she was using the window as a mirror to check her make-up."

Simon Stone, The Dig's Australian director, said the project was going "very well" and they were in Cromer to film honeymoon scenes.

He said: "Luckily at the start of the day it did look a bit like summer."

The film also stars Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan, but they were not seen in town.

Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan star in an upcoming Netflix film called The Dig, part of which is being filmed in Cromer. Pictures: PA Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan star in an upcoming Netflix film called The Dig, part of which is being filmed in Cromer. Pictures: PA

The Dig deals with the excavation of the Sutton Hoo ship burial in 1939 in Suffolk, and Ms James plays an archaeology student named Peggy Preston.

More filming took place on the prom and inside and around the Hotel de Paris, and one of the props used was a vintage Morris with a 'just married' sign on the back.

MORE: Is Netflix returning to Norfolk next week?

Chris Bibbey from Braintree, who was staying at the Red Lion Hotel, saw part of the filming early that morning.

He said: "There were 35 extras in their nice, 1930s costumes and they were apparently going to run off onto the beach. There must have been 30 wagons here as well."

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

But not everyone was starstruck by the film crew's visit. Cromer resident Stephen Feek said the district council's decision to close two car parks - the Meadows and Runton Road - for the crew was "absolutely disgusting". "It's just not good enough to close it," he said. "It's inconsiderate, especially for people who need the disabled parking spaces.

The film is due for release sometime next year.

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Dig Filming in Cromer, Lily James at Cromer Pier Pictures: Brittany Woodman The Dig Filming in Cromer, Lily James at Cromer Pier Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Dig Filming in Cromer Lily James at Crome pier Pictures: Brittany Woodman The Dig Filming in Cromer Lily James at Crome pier Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Dig Filming in Cromer. Lily James on set Pictures: Brittany Woodman The Dig Filming in Cromer. Lily James on set Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch: