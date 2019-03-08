Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Gallery

Hollywood comes to Cromer: Lily James among stars in town for Netflix film

PUBLISHED: 15:07 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 12 November 2019

The Dig filming in Cromer, Lily James on set. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Dig filming in Cromer, Lily James on set. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Cromer turned into the backdrop for a Hollywood movie on Tuesday as scores of crew and cast members flooded into the town.

Lily James, in Cromer for the filming of the Netflix drama The Dig. Picture: Stuart AndersonLily James, in Cromer for the filming of the Netflix drama The Dig. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Lily James, known for her roles in Downton Abbey and Cinderella, was among the actors there for the filming of Netflix's period drama The Dig.

In one scene, Ms James braved the cold and rain to stand at the end of Cromer Pier, staring wistfully into the distance, dressed in shorts and a cardigan.

Among those who saw the filming close up was Jess Butcher, who works at the pier's Pavilion Theatre.

She said: "She did a scene looking over the railing and they did a couple of takes of that. It's something different for Cromer!"

The Dig filming in Cromer, director Simon Stone on set. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanThe Dig filming in Cromer, director Simon Stone on set. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Olly Day, Cromer Pier Christmas Show performer, added: "It was funny when she was using the window as a mirror to check her make-up."

Simon Stone, The Dig's Australian director, said the project was going "very well" and they were in Cromer to film honeymoon scenes.

He said: "Luckily at the start of the day it did look a bit like summer."

The film also stars Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan, but they were not seen in town.

Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan star in an upcoming Netflix film called The Dig, part of which is being filmed in Cromer. Pictures: PARalph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan star in an upcoming Netflix film called The Dig, part of which is being filmed in Cromer. Pictures: PA

The Dig deals with the excavation of the Sutton Hoo ship burial in 1939 in Suffolk, and Ms James plays an archaeology student named Peggy Preston.

More filming took place on the prom and inside and around the Hotel de Paris, and one of the props used was a vintage Morris with a 'just married' sign on the back.

MORE: Is Netflix returning to Norfolk next week?

Chris Bibbey from Braintree, who was staying at the Red Lion Hotel, saw part of the filming early that morning.

He said: "There were 35 extras in their nice, 1930s costumes and they were apparently going to run off onto the beach. There must have been 30 wagons here as well."

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany WoodmanCromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

But not everyone was starstruck by the film crew's visit. Cromer resident Stephen Feek said the district council's decision to close two car parks - the Meadows and Runton Road - for the crew was "absolutely disgusting". "It's just not good enough to close it," he said. "It's inconsiderate, especially for people who need the disabled parking spaces.

The film is due for release sometime next year.

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany WoodmanCromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Dig Filming in Cromer, Lily James at Cromer Pier Pictures: Brittany WoodmanThe Dig Filming in Cromer, Lily James at Cromer Pier Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany WoodmanCromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany WoodmanCromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany WoodmanCromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany WoodmanCromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany WoodmanCromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Dig Filming in Cromer Lily James at Crome pier Pictures: Brittany WoodmanThe Dig Filming in Cromer Lily James at Crome pier Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Dig Filming in Cromer. Lily James on set Pictures: Brittany WoodmanThe Dig Filming in Cromer. Lily James on set Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany WoodmanCromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany WoodmanCromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch:

Cromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany WoodmanCromer filming of the Netflix film the Dig Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Man in his 70s dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The restaurants and cafés selling leftovers on the cheap to cut food waste

From left to right clockwise, the Apiary Cake and Coffee House in Harleston, Take That café in Norwich, Morrisons at Riverside in Norwich and Yo Sushi in Norwich. Photos: The Apiary Cake and Coffee House, Neil Didsbury, Bill Smith and Simon Parker

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Do you know this man? Appeal after handbag stolen from bar

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft. Photo: Norfolk police

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

‘Aggression, division and fears of a bleak future’ – Sir Norman Lamb reveals his reasons for quitting

Former north Norfolk MP Sir Norman Lamb has revealed the divisions caused by Brexit soured the end of his Westminster career

Deano’s Premier League advice to Canaries

Dean Ashton fears for his old club in the Premier League Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists