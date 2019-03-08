Lewis Capaldi Norwich tickets spotted on resale site for 10 times value

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performing at the 2018 Ilosaarirock festival in Joensuu, Finland. Credit: Tuomas Vitikainen/Wikimedia tuomas@vitikainen.org

With three singles currently in the UK Top 40 and his debut album at the number one spot, Lewis Capaldi fans are spending hundreds of pounds to see him on his latest tour.

Lewis Capaldi resale tickets on Viagogo Lewis Capaldi resale tickets on Viagogo

The 22-year-old, who hails from Glasgow, is heading to the UEA LCR on Saturday November 30 and tickets sold out to the 1,550 capacity venue soon after going on sale in February.

Since then, the Someone You Loved Singer has released his first album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent and announced two dates at Wembley Arena in March 2020.

Fans have been paying well over the asking price for his upcoming tour with tickets spotted on resale site Viagogo on Tuesday night for £200 for the LCR gig, almost 10 times the face value of £21.45.

Lewis Capaldi resale tickets on StubHub Lewis Capaldi resale tickets on StubHub

By Wednesday morning these had all sold and eight more tickets have appeared asking for £160 per ticket.

On StubHub online ticket exchange company they are also available for £132.41 each with 21 available.

Lewis will be supported by Brighton singer-songwriter Grace Carter on the tour, who has the same management as Dua Lipa and Lana Del Ray, and he is also coming to the region over August Bank Holiday weekend to support Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Ed Sheeran recently took a stand against ticket touts by banning resale tickets from his gigs unless they are sold through Twickets where fans can only sell at face value or below.