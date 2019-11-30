Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts Archant

Lewis Capaldi has been forced to cancel UK tour dates - including one in Norwich - due to serious problems with his voice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lewis Capaldi with the Q Best Track award presented by Absolute Radio during the Q Awards 2019 in association with Absolute Radio at the Camden Roundhouse, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday October 16, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ QAwards. Photo credit should read: Ian WestPA Wire Lewis Capaldi with the Q Best Track award presented by Absolute Radio during the Q Awards 2019 in association with Absolute Radio at the Camden Roundhouse, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday October 16, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ QAwards. Photo credit should read: Ian WestPA Wire

The Scottish singer was due to be performing to a sold out audience at the 1550-capacity University of East Anglia LCR on Saturday night.

Fans who bought tickets for the gig will get refunds.

He had cancelled previous dates and had tried to perform in London on Friday night.

Capaldi, 23, admitted the Brixton show was "one of the hardest performances" he ever had to do.

Brixton I can't thank you all enough for singing for me tonight when I lost my voice. Sorry if I let anyone down, I'll be back soon enough ❤️ — America's Sweetheart (@LewisCapaldi) November 29, 2019

He has been warned by medics that if he doesn't rest and take it "very easy" it could cause long term harm to his voice.

Writing to his his 4.2m Instagram followers, Capaldi said: "Last night in Brixton was one of the hardest performances I've had to do and thank you so so much to everyone that came down and helped out with the tougher parts of some of those tunes.

"I'm so sorry that my voice wasn't as up to it as I had hoped it would be. Hope I can come back and do that again for all of you.

"As you know I have been struggling with my voice since touring in America and the European leg and much of this UK stretch of this tour has been difficult...

Scottish Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performing at the 2018 Ilosaarirock festival in Joensuu, Finland. Photo: Tuomas Vitikainen/Wikimedia Scottish Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performing at the 2018 Ilosaarirock festival in Joensuu, Finland. Photo: Tuomas Vitikainen/Wikimedia

"I've had many URGENT check ups with various ENT doctors and under each of their professional advisories I need to take it very easy and unfortunately have to cancel the next three shows in Norwich, Nottingham & Sheffield to save long term damage to my voice

"I desperately want to be able to perform every show I advertise and put on for you all. And I'm so sorry to everyone that bought tickets to the cancelled shows. Genuinely hate letting ANYONE down

"I hope that my vocals recover so I can perform shows for the foreseeable future."

A spokesman said: "For refunds, people should contact the outlet they originally bought the tickets from."

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his gig at the LCR in Norwich and let fans know on Instagram (Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram) Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his gig at the LCR in Norwich and let fans know on Instagram (Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram)

Fans expressed disappointment at the cancellation.

On Twitter, Emma Geeson said: "So sad @LewisCapaldi has been cancelled in #Norwich tonight - was so so so looking forward to it..... please please please rearrange... and all the very best on getting well soon."

@cashtonwoah said: "Literally the worst news @LewisCapaldi. You haven't let anyone down, just come back to Norwich and make sure I get tickets!!" Tickets for the Norwich gig sold out soon after going on sale in February.

Fans were paying well over the asking price for the tour with tickets spotted on resale site Viagogo for £200 for the LCR gig, almost 10 times the face value of £21.45.

Lewis Capaldi resale tickets on StubHub Lewis Capaldi resale tickets on StubHub

Capaldi was due to have been supported by Brighton singer-songwriter Grace Carter.