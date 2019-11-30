Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

PUBLISHED: 11:19 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 30 November 2019

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Archant

Lewis Capaldi has been forced to cancel UK tour dates - including one in Norwich - due to serious problems with his voice.

Lewis Capaldi with the Q Best Track award presented by Absolute Radio during the Q Awards 2019 in association with Absolute Radio at the Camden Roundhouse, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday October 16, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ QAwards. Photo credit should read: Ian WestPA WireLewis Capaldi with the Q Best Track award presented by Absolute Radio during the Q Awards 2019 in association with Absolute Radio at the Camden Roundhouse, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday October 16, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ QAwards. Photo credit should read: Ian WestPA Wire

The Scottish singer was due to be performing to a sold out audience at the 1550-capacity University of East Anglia LCR on Saturday night.

Fans who bought tickets for the gig will get refunds.

He had cancelled previous dates and had tried to perform in London on Friday night.

Capaldi, 23, admitted the Brixton show was "one of the hardest performances" he ever had to do.

He has been warned by medics that if he doesn't rest and take it "very easy" it could cause long term harm to his voice.

Writing to his his 4.2m Instagram followers, Capaldi said: "Last night in Brixton was one of the hardest performances I've had to do and thank you so so much to everyone that came down and helped out with the tougher parts of some of those tunes.

"I'm so sorry that my voice wasn't as up to it as I had hoped it would be. Hope I can come back and do that again for all of you.

"As you know I have been struggling with my voice since touring in America and the European leg and much of this UK stretch of this tour has been difficult...

Scottish Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performing at the 2018 Ilosaarirock festival in Joensuu, Finland. Photo: Tuomas Vitikainen/WikimediaScottish Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performing at the 2018 Ilosaarirock festival in Joensuu, Finland. Photo: Tuomas Vitikainen/Wikimedia

"I've had many URGENT check ups with various ENT doctors and under each of their professional advisories I need to take it very easy and unfortunately have to cancel the next three shows in Norwich, Nottingham & Sheffield to save long term damage to my voice

"I desperately want to be able to perform every show I advertise and put on for you all. And I'm so sorry to everyone that bought tickets to the cancelled shows. Genuinely hate letting ANYONE down

"I hope that my vocals recover so I can perform shows for the foreseeable future."

A spokesman said: "For refunds, people should contact the outlet they originally bought the tickets from."

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his gig at the LCR in Norwich and let fans know on Instagram (Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram)Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his gig at the LCR in Norwich and let fans know on Instagram (Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram)

Fans expressed disappointment at the cancellation.

On Twitter, Emma Geeson said: "So sad @LewisCapaldi has been cancelled in #Norwich tonight - was so so so looking forward to it..... please please please rearrange... and all the very best on getting well soon."

@cashtonwoah said: "Literally the worst news @LewisCapaldi. You haven't let anyone down, just come back to Norwich and make sure I get tickets!!" Tickets for the Norwich gig sold out soon after going on sale in February.

Fans were paying well over the asking price for the tour with tickets spotted on resale site Viagogo for £200 for the LCR gig, almost 10 times the face value of £21.45.

Lewis Capaldi resale tickets on StubHubLewis Capaldi resale tickets on StubHub

Capaldi was due to have been supported by Brighton singer-songwriter Grace Carter.

Most Read

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Fire breaks out in takeaway as town’s Christmas lights are switched on

A fire broke out at a chip shop in Red Lion Street in Aylsham shortly before the town's Christmas lights were switched on. Picture: Kirsty Turner

Revealed: The latest business looking to leave the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harry Potter-themed Christmas party series cancelled at last minute

A previous event held by the Norfolk Christmas Party company. Credit: My Fleur/Norfolk Christmas Party

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The latest business looking to leave the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chippy could be shut for months after fire breaks out during Christmas lights switch on

A fire broke out at a chip shop in Red Lion Street in Aylsham shortly before the town's Christmas lights were switched on. Picture: Kirsty Turner

Guess who Farke rates as a snip and his hopes for the January transfer window

Sam Byram is proving an astute buy for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

For rent: Home with shower in the lounge so don’t forget your towel

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

Town named Norfolk’s first plastic-free community

Sheringham Plastic Aware (SPA) chairman Liz Withington and SPA junior group members celebrate the town being named the first community in Norfolk to gain plastic-free status. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists