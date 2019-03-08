Search

Norwich band Let’s Eat Grandma cancel US tour following Billy Clayton’s death

PUBLISHED: 13:58 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 03 April 2019

Let's Eat Grandma members Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth with Billy Clayton at the Billy Clayton Fundraiser at Epic Studios. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Norwich duo Let’s Eat Grandma have cancelled their US tour following the death of fellow musician Billy Clayton.

The 22-year-old from Norwich died last month after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma - an aggressive form of bone cancer - when he was just 18.

The band announced they would be cancelling the tour so that band member Jenny Hollingworth, who was Billy’s girlfriend, could be with her family following the tragic news.

READ MORE: ‘Our hearts are broken into a million pieces’ - mum’s tribute as Norwich musician loses cancer battle

In a message posted to the group’s Twitter page she said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce the cancellation of our US tour following the death of my beautiful boyfriend Billy on Tuesday evening.

“Billy was not only my boyfriend but also my best friend who inspired everything I do and I feel completely devastated to gave lost him.

“There are so many things I feel I have to do, things for Billy but also things for me to help me come to terms with what happened to him.

“While we had planned to fly to the US on Saturday, I didn’t feel ready to be away from my family and friends at this traumatic time.”

In September last year Let’s Eat Grandma headlined a fundraising concert to raise money for specialist overseas cancer treatment for Billy as part of a campaign that saw support from music industry stars including Dua Lipa and Charli XCX.

READ MORE: Let’s Eat Grandma to headline fundraising concert in aid of cancer-stricken Norwich musician Billy Clayton

In her Twitter statement, Jenny said that she and her band-mate Rosa Walton, were still planning to perform at Coachella later this month as “a tribute to Billy and his memory”.

She added: “Despite everything we had been suffering through the last weeks and months together Billy had wanted me to go and play Coachella and I want to be able to bring him spiritually and musically with me and he was never able to [go] whilst he was still with us.”

