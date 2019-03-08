Norwich band Let’s Eat Grandma cancel US tour following Billy Clayton’s death

Norwich duo Let’s Eat Grandma have cancelled their US tour following the death of fellow musician Billy Clayton.

Please read this important message from Jenny: pic.twitter.com/WwDkXofVrG — Let's Eat Grandma (@thelegofgrandma) April 2, 2019

The 22-year-old from Norwich died last month after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma - an aggressive form of bone cancer - when he was just 18.

The band announced they would be cancelling the tour so that band member Jenny Hollingworth, who was Billy’s girlfriend, could be with her family following the tragic news.

In a message posted to the group’s Twitter page she said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce the cancellation of our US tour following the death of my beautiful boyfriend Billy on Tuesday evening.

“Billy was not only my boyfriend but also my best friend who inspired everything I do and I feel completely devastated to gave lost him.

“There are so many things I feel I have to do, things for Billy but also things for me to help me come to terms with what happened to him.

“While we had planned to fly to the US on Saturday, I didn’t feel ready to be away from my family and friends at this traumatic time.”

In September last year Let’s Eat Grandma headlined a fundraising concert to raise money for specialist overseas cancer treatment for Billy as part of a campaign that saw support from music industry stars including Dua Lipa and Charli XCX.

In her Twitter statement, Jenny said that she and her band-mate Rosa Walton, were still planning to perform at Coachella later this month as “a tribute to Billy and his memory”.

She added: “Despite everything we had been suffering through the last weeks and months together Billy had wanted me to go and play Coachella and I want to be able to bring him spiritually and musically with me and he was never able to [go] whilst he was still with us.”