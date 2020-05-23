Search

Let’s Rock Norwich postponed due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 18:20 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 24 March 2020

Let's Rock Norwich has been postponed due to coronavirus. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

Blanc Photography 2013

Let’s Rock Norwich, due to take place in Earlham Park over the May Bank Holiday weekend, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular festival, which saw 12,000 people attend in 2019, has been moved from Saturday, May 23 to Saturday, September 26, when it is hoped that the restrictions on public gatherings will be lifted.

Let’s Rock takes place in 12 locations across the UK, celebrating the music of the eighties, and the Norwich 2020 line-up included Wet Wet Wet, The Boomtown Rats and Kim Wilde - it is currently unknown if all acts will be able to perform on the new date.

In a statement on the Let’s Rock Norwich Facebook page, they said: “We would like to say a huge thank you for your loyalty and understanding during these exceptional times.

READ MORE: The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

“We want to provide you, our audience, with some certainty so we can now confirm that Let’s Rock Norwich, which was scheduled for Saturday, May 23 2020 will be postponed to Saturday, September 26 2020.

“An email has been sent out to all ticket-holders today, outlining the various options available to you.

“We have been working tirelessly to make sure we can still deliver an amazing event, just a little later than originally planned.”

