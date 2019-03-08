Video

Line-up announced for Let's Rock Norwich 2020

Wet Wet Wet Credit: Let's Rock 2020 Archant

Get ready to party once more as the line-up for Let's Rock Norwich 2020 in Earlham Park has been revealed.

Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats performing on the Main Stage at the Isle of Wight Festival, in Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats performing on the Main Stage at the Isle of Wight Festival, in Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The popular event celebrates the music of the eighties and is set to return on Saturday, May 23 over the bank holiday weekend.

Topping the bill is Glasgow group Wet Wet Wet who exploded onto the scene in 1987 and since then they have sold over 15 million singles and albums, including number one songs With a Little Help From My Friends, Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around.

The other headliners announced are Irish rockers The Boomtown Rats, whose hits include Rat Trap and I Don't Like Mondays, with lead vocalist Bob Geldof, ABC, whose debut 1982 album The Lexicon of Love went straight to number one, and singer-songwriter Howard Jones, with six top ten singles in the eighties, including What Is Love and New Song.

Kim Wilde performing at Magic FM's Magic Sparkle Gala at the IndigO2, at the O2 Arena, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday December 3, 2013. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire Kim Wilde performing at Magic FM's Magic Sparkle Gala at the IndigO2, at the O2 Arena, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday December 3, 2013. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Other acts performing at the event are Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley, Kim Wilde, Sister Sledge, Betty Boo, The Undertones, Hue & Cry, Then Jerico and Altered Images.

Wet Wet Wet's Graeme Clark said: "We're looking forward to playing three decades worth of hits from the eighties, nineties and noughties for you."

Frontman Kevin Simm added: "We've never played Let's Rock before, but we've heard wonderful things so we're excited to be a part of it!"

Tony Hadley attending the TRIC Awards 2019 50th Birthday Celebration held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images Tony Hadley attending the TRIC Awards 2019 50th Birthday Celebration held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

2019 was the most successful summer series in Let's Rock's eleven-year history, with twelve festival locations across the UK and a total audience of over 150,000.

The Norwich festival, which saw 12,000 people attend, featured Trinidadian-English R&B singer Billy Ocean, Andy Bell, best known from synth-pop duo Erasure, and Marc Almond.

A spokesman for Let's Rock said: "We're thrilled that's Let's Rock is able to attract headliners of the calibre of Wet Wet Wet.

Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

"That we're able to provide such an incredible line-up and to grow Let's Rock every year is down to our amazingly loyal and up-for-it audience and we'd like to thank each and every one of you for a fantastic 2019 season. Roll on summer 2020!"

You can buy tickets to Let's Rock 2020 at letsrocknorwich.com