Let’s Rock festival to go online as Norwich event is postponed

PUBLISHED: 16:14 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 12 May 2020

Let's Rock Norwich has been postponed due to coronavirus, but in the meantime an online 80s Lockdown Fest is taking place. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Let’s Rock Norwich may have been postponed until September, but in the meantime fans can still enjoy an eighties party at home as the event goes online.

Jason Donovan is one of the acts performing in the 80s Lockdown Fest organised by Let's Rock. Picture: PA Archive/PA ImagesJason Donovan is one of the acts performing in the 80s Lockdown Fest organised by Let's Rock. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Organisers UK Live have postponed all 13 of the upcoming Let’s Rock festivals taking place across the UK, including its Norwich date in Earlham Park on May 23.

It has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 26 and the line-up includes Wet Wet Wet, Spandau Ballet lead singer Tony Hadley and The Boomtown Rats.

Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley is one of the performers at 80s Lockdown Fest Picture: Supplied by Let's RockSpandau Ballet star Tony Hadley is one of the performers at 80s Lockdown Fest Picture: Supplied by Let's Rock

To make sure music fans don’t miss out and raise money for charity partner Child Bereavement UK, they have organised an online 80s Lockdown Fest on Saturday, May 16 from 7pm.

READ MORE: Let’s Rock Norwich postponed due to coronavirus

The line-up for 80s Lockdown Fest, organised by Let's RockThe line-up for 80s Lockdown Fest, organised by Let's Rock

It will be hosted by Pat Sharp and Dave Benson Phillips and will feature Tony Hadley, Wet Wet Wet, Jason Donovan, Midge Ure, Toyah and many more.

A spokesman for UK Live said: “We would really like to thank both our audience and the artists for their amazing support and loyalty, and we really can’t wait to come back bigger and better.

READ MORE: Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

“We all need a little pick me up so we thought why can’t we do a festival ‘off the field’, taking into consideration self-distancing of course.”

Watch on the ‘Let’s Rock - The Retro Festival’ YouTube channel or ‘Let’s Rock Norwich’ Facebook page.

