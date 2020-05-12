Let’s Rock festival to go online as Norwich event is postponed
PUBLISHED: 16:14 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 12 May 2020
Let’s Rock Norwich may have been postponed until September, but in the meantime fans can still enjoy an eighties party at home as the event goes online.
Organisers UK Live have postponed all 13 of the upcoming Let’s Rock festivals taking place across the UK, including its Norwich date in Earlham Park on May 23.
It has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 26 and the line-up includes Wet Wet Wet, Spandau Ballet lead singer Tony Hadley and The Boomtown Rats.
To make sure music fans don’t miss out and raise money for charity partner Child Bereavement UK, they have organised an online 80s Lockdown Fest on Saturday, May 16 from 7pm.
It will be hosted by Pat Sharp and Dave Benson Phillips and will feature Tony Hadley, Wet Wet Wet, Jason Donovan, Midge Ure, Toyah and many more.
A spokesman for UK Live said: “We would really like to thank both our audience and the artists for their amazing support and loyalty, and we really can’t wait to come back bigger and better.
“We all need a little pick me up so we thought why can’t we do a festival ‘off the field’, taking into consideration self-distancing of course.”
Watch on the ‘Let’s Rock - The Retro Festival’ YouTube channel or ‘Let’s Rock Norwich’ Facebook page.
