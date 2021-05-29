Video

Let’s Rock Norwich organisers hosting online 80s festival

The organisers of Let's Rock Norwich have organised an online 80s Lockdown Fest Picture: Lee Blanchflower Archant

Let’s Rock Norwich in Earlham Park has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus, but fans can still rock out in their living rooms this summer at an online 80s festival.

Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley is one of the performers at 80s Lockdown Fest 2 Picture: Supplied by Let's Rock Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley is one of the performers at 80s Lockdown Fest 2 Picture: Supplied by Let's Rock

All of the 12 Let’s Rock festivals, which take place across the UK, have been rescheduled, but organisers UK Live are making sure music lovers don’t miss out.

In May, they held the first 80s LockdownFest with chart-topping acts from the decade and it proved hugely popular with three million viewers and it raised over £140,000 for their charity partner Child Bereavement UK.

The event is now back by popular demand and 80s LockdownFest 2 will take place on Friday, July 3 from 7pm and the line-up includes Tony Hadley, Wet Wet Wet, Rick Astley, Sister Sledge and The Boomtown Rats.

The line-up for 80s Lockdown Fest 2, organised by Let's Rock Picture: Supplied The line-up for 80s Lockdown Fest 2, organised by Let's Rock Picture: Supplied

A spokesman for UK Live said: “Listening to our Let’s Rock audience we felt strongly that we had to try and do just one more, and the timing for the second event is just perfect with the official lockdown being phased out.

“We hope you all enjoy 80s Lockdownfest 2 and cannot wait to be back next year bigger and better!

”Watch on the ‘Let’s Rock - The Retro Festival’ YouTube channel or ‘Let’s Rock Norwich’ Facebook page.

Let’s Rock Norwich has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 29 2021 and you can buy tickets at letsrocknorwich.com.