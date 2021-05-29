Search

Advanced search

Video

Let’s Rock Norwich organisers hosting online 80s festival

PUBLISHED: 11:24 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 02 July 2020

The organisers of Let's Rock Norwich have organised an online 80s Lockdown Fest Picture: Lee Blanchflower

The organisers of Let's Rock Norwich have organised an online 80s Lockdown Fest Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

Let’s Rock Norwich in Earlham Park has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus, but fans can still rock out in their living rooms this summer at an online 80s festival.

Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley is one of the performers at 80s Lockdown Fest 2 Picture: Supplied by Let's RockSpandau Ballet star Tony Hadley is one of the performers at 80s Lockdown Fest 2 Picture: Supplied by Let's Rock

All of the 12 Let’s Rock festivals, which take place across the UK, have been rescheduled, but organisers UK Live are making sure music lovers don’t miss out.

In May, they held the first 80s LockdownFest with chart-topping acts from the decade and it proved hugely popular with three million viewers and it raised over £140,000 for their charity partner Child Bereavement UK.

The event is now back by popular demand and 80s LockdownFest 2 will take place on Friday, July 3 from 7pm and the line-up includes Tony Hadley, Wet Wet Wet, Rick Astley, Sister Sledge and The Boomtown Rats.

READ MORE: 9 Norwich pubs offering takeaway draught beer

The line-up for 80s Lockdown Fest 2, organised by Let's Rock Picture: SuppliedThe line-up for 80s Lockdown Fest 2, organised by Let's Rock Picture: Supplied

A spokesman for UK Live said: “Listening to our Let’s Rock audience we felt strongly that we had to try and do just one more, and the timing for the second event is just perfect with the official lockdown being phased out.

“We hope you all enjoy 80s Lockdownfest 2 and cannot wait to be back next year bigger and better!

Watch on the ‘Let’s Rock - The Retro Festival’ YouTube channel or ‘Let’s Rock Norwich’ Facebook page.

Let’s Rock Norwich has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 29 2021 and you can buy tickets at letsrocknorwich.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub owner slams ‘disastrous’ decision to reopen as he prepares for ‘whole new experience’

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft. Owners David and Samantha Burd. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

Shortages of PPE fuelled coronavirus spread in Norfolk care homes - UEA study

The spread of coronavirus in Norfolk care homes has been studied by UEA researchers. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto