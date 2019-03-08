Search

Tickets to Let's Rock Norwich go on sale for 2020

PUBLISHED: 09:48 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 30 August 2019

Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

Get ready to party once more as Let's Rock Festival is set to return to Earlham Park in 2020.

Let's Rock 2019 VIP area at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee BlanchflowerLet's Rock 2019 VIP area at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 23 2020 over the bank holiday weekend and although the line-up is yet to be announced, it will celebrate the music of the eighties.

Last year's event attracted 12,000 people and featured chart-topping acts from the decade including Trinidadian-English R&B singer Billy Ocean, Andy Bell, best known from synth-pop duo Erasure, and Marc Almond whose biggest hit was 1989 number one Something's Gotten Hold of My Heart, featuring Gene Ptiney.

The event is aimed at the whole family and features plenty for little ravers to do too and in 2019 featured a Kids' Kingdom with an interactive circus, inflatables and face painting.

The event will be followed by Sunday Sessions, with ticket details yet to be revealed, and last year Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds were the headliners.

Tickets to Let's Rock are now on sale, with a VIP option also available with access to an 80s themed Club Tropicana, and cost £30 for adults and free for children under 13 when booked alongside an adult ticket and you can book at letsrocknorwich.com

