All you need to know ahead of Let's Rock Norwich 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:42 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 10 May 2019

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich 2018. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

You're in for a rocking weekend as chart-toppers from the 80s to Norwich for an unforgettable weekend of music.

15,000 fans turned out for the Let's Rock festival at Earlham Park last year. Picture: Let's Rock

Let's Rock takes place in Earlham Park on Saturday May 25 with some of the biggest names from the decade taking to the stage.

From timings to travel, here is everything you need to know ahead of the event.

What are the timings at the event?

Marc Almond with the Inspiration award at the 2013 Ivor Novello awards held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

The gates open at 11am and the music starts at 12pm and finishes at 10.30pm.

The running order for the festival will be available on the day and not in advance so make sure to get there early so you don't miss out on any acts.

What can I expect at Let's Rock Norwich?

Billy Ocean Credit: Marc Gilgen

Let's Rock is aimed at the whole family and brings a fantastic line up of chart-topping 80s acts with plenty to entertain all ages including a Kids' Kingdom with an interactive circus, face painting and inflatables.

Headliners at this years event are Trinidadian-English R&B singer Billy Ocean, whose hits including When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going, Suddenly and Caribbean Queen, Andy Bell, best known as the lead singer of synth-pop duo Erasure, and Marc Almond who has sold 30 million records worldwide and his biggest hit was 1989 number one single Something's Gotten Hold of My Heart, featuring Gene Pitney.

Other acts performing include Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Midge Ure, Go West, Nik Kershaw, Kim Appleby, From The Jam, Limahl, Thomas Dolby, Cutting Crew, Belouis Some, Owen Paul, Jennie "Belle Star" Matthias, Musical Youth, Westworld and Black Lace's Conga Party.

Erasure frontman Andy Bell during the 15th annual Q Awards at Grosvenor House in London's Park Lane. Photo: PA IMAGES

What food and drink will be available?

You can bring your own picnic into the main arena but if you don't fancy packing sandwiches there will be a large barbecue and food stalls serving Indian, Mexican, Chinese food and more.

You can't bring alcohol in or out of the arena but a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be on sale from the bars.

Crowds enjoying Let's Rock Norwich! festival 2017 at Earlham Park. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

You are allowed to bring soft drinks and water with you, not more than 500ml per drink, as long as these are unopened or sealed when you arrive.

Anything considered open will be confiscated at the gate and camel packs (or similar) are not permitted.

Is there parking at the event?

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich 2018. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

There will be 400 on-site parking spaces situated about a five minutes walk from the festival entrance.

Spaces are available on a first come first served basis and are priced at £15 per car.

All premium parking ticket holders must follow "pre-booked parking" signage from Earlham Road and you must book in advance on the Let's Rock Norwich ticket page - if you click on the adult tickets on letsrocknorwich.com/tickets/ it will take you through to an option to add parking.

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich 2018. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

The car park address is: Pre-Booked Car Park, University Drive, Norwich NR4 7AF

A dedicated taxi area will be provided at the event which will be situated in University Drive, near its junction with Bluebell Road and the postcode is NR4 7LN.

What can't I bring to the event?

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich 2018. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

As well as alcohol you can't bring any glass or sharp objects (including picnic cutlery) and barbecues of any type are prohibited anywhere in the site.

Dogs are also not permitted with the exception of guide dogs.

You can bring your own table and chairs into the main arena but security may ask you to move them to the perimeter if they are causing any obstruction.

Chairs and picnic tables are not allowed in the area between the sound desk and front of stage.

Small tents, up to a height of one metre, are permitted into the main arena, however security may ask you to move them to the perimeter of the arena if they are causing any obstruction.

Gazebos and larger tents aren't permitted on site.

What is included with VIP tickets?

There will be an 80s themed Club Tropicana VIP enclosure and tickets include fast track entry, luxury loos, meal and welcome drink and exclusive DJ Sets from Pat Sharp and live sets from Nathan Moore (Brother Beyond) and Black Lace.

There will also be comfy seating and chairs and a full bar serving quality brands and 80s cocktails.

For any group or company bookings (10 or more) email customerservices@gigantic.com or call 0115 807 7900.

Can I get to the event by bus?

A normal service will run on the blue line 25 (via Unthank Road) and 26 bus route (via Earlham Road), which run between the city and UEA, during the day but there extra relief buses on both routes from approximately 10pm to 11.59pm from Earlham Park main bus stop A to the city centre.

Standard ticket prices will apply and there will also be High Five ticket which allows up to five people (maximum two adults) to travel together for the day on Network Norwich for £8.50 which you can buy on the bus.

Konectbus (including Norwich Park & Ride) will be operating a special service which will be updated at konectbus.co.uk/events



Are tickets still available?

Adult tickets (13+) are still available to buy at letsrocknorwich.com/tickets for £46.20 (including booking fee) and children aged 3 to 12 are free and must be purchased alongside an adult ticket.

You can also purchase VIP tickets for £154 including booking fee.

