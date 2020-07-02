Get grazing platters delivered to you door in Norfolk

Couple Tom and Hannah Moonie run Let's Graze which is delivering grazing platters in Norfolk Picture: Both supplied Archant

From scones with jam and cream to cheeses and charcuterie, a Norfolk business is delivering sweet and savoury grazing platters to your door packed with local produce.

Tom and Hannah Moonie who run Let's Graze and are delivering sweet and savoury platters Picture: Supplied Tom and Hannah Moonie who run Let's Graze and are delivering sweet and savoury platters Picture: Supplied

Let’s Graze was launched last summer by chef Tom Moonie, 39, and wife Hannah, 36, who live in Cringleford, and they began catering for weddings and other events.

The couple had just moved to Norfolk, where they have family, after living in Melbourne for three years and they saw that grazing tables were a “massive trend”.

For the last year it has been a side project for the couple, but that has all changed over the last few months as Mr Moonie was furloughed from a restaurant in Diss and he has now been made redundant.

With all upcoming event bookings cancelled, they started delivering platters within a 20 mile radius of Norwich and while Mr Moonie takes care of the food, Mrs Moonie runs the social media alongside her full-time job as a recruiter for a home care provider.

The sweet platter from Let's Graze which includes homemade scones with jam and cream and Eton mess cupcakes Picture: Supplied/Instagram @letsgrazeuk The sweet platter from Let's Graze which includes homemade scones with jam and cream and Eton mess cupcakes Picture: Supplied/Instagram @letsgrazeuk

The options are a classic graze, which includes charcuterie from Marsh Pig in Claxton and local cheeses from The Cheese Man stall at Norwich Market, a seasonal version, with additions such as pickled onions and Norfolk piccalilli, and a sweet platter with homemade scones with jam and cream, Eton mess cupcakes and other treats.

There is a smaller children’s platter available and all of them can be fully customised and also be made gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan.

Mrs Moonie said: “We were massively inspired by the food scene in Melbourne and the restaurants are amazing and ahead of the times.

“A massive trend was grazing tables which are styled beautifully using good quality produce.

“When lockdown happened we started to promote Let’s Graze more as people were looking for something different to afternoon tea and it has taken off.”

Mr Moonie added: “I’m not one to twiddle my thumbs and this is a really exciting idea that hasn’t really hit this area yet.”

Order at letsgraze.co.uk and email info@letsgraze.co.uk for sweet platters as they aren’t on the website yet.