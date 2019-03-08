Les Miserables coming to Norwich Theatre Royal

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:52 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 29 March 2019

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich in 2020

Archant

There may be Empty Chairs at Empty Tables but there will certainly be no empty seats as Les Miserables comes to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2020.

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production will be at the theatre from March 4 to April 4 2020 as it embarks on a UK tour.

This is the second time the hit musical will be in Norwich as it originally toured the UK throughout 2009/10 to celebrate its 25th anniversary, including a sold-out season in Norwich.

Mackintosh’s production is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and first opened in the Barbican Arts Centre in London in 1985.

It has since earned a legion of fans worldwide and inspired the hugely successful film version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne.

Les Miserables tells the story of former convict Jean Valjean who spends his life seeking redemption for his crimes.

The musical is set in 19th century France in the aftermath of the French revolution as Valjean is haunted by Inspector Javert.

The show has now been seen by over 120 million people in 52 countries and 22 languages and the score includes I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables and many more.

John Bultitude, of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome this stunning production back to the city.

“The name Cameron Mackintosh means a guarantee of an incredible production thanks to the theatrical impresario’s enviable ability to tell an incredible story using the finest performers and with his customary attention to detail.”

Les Miserables runs from March 4 to April 4 with performances at 7.30pm and Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Tickets to Les Miserables go on sale on Wednesday April 24 at 9.30am and cost from £10 to £66.50 with discounts for friends, corporate club, over-60s and under-18s.

Tickets for Gold Friends and Corporate Club go on sale on Monday April 8 at 9.30am and for Friends of the Theatre on Tuesday April 9 at 9.30am

Book at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.

