Award-winning comedian to perform in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:17 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 05 March 2020

Comedian Laura Monmoth celebrates winning her Breakthrough Act 2018 award at the Birmingham Comedy Festival. Picture: Chortle

Comedian Laura Monmoth celebrates winning her Breakthrough Act 2018 award at the Birmingham Comedy Festival. Picture: Chortle

TreeHouse Comedy

The award-winning comedian Laura Monmoth is returning to Norwich next week with her new show, Trans Vision Scamp.

Laura won Birmingham Comedy Festival's Breaking Talent Award 2018 with her show LGBTQXZ, which she performed at The Walnut Tree Shades that same year.

Laura said: "I had so much fun playing Norwich last time that when the offer came up to return I couldn't say no!"

You may also want to watch:

TreeHouse Comedy is now approaching its second birthday at the city centre venue, and regular host Kahn Johnson is looking forward to Wednesday's show.

"Laura put on such a great show last time that we couldn't wait to bring her back," he said.

"We are always looking to bring the best acts we can to The Walnut Tree, and with Laura we have one of the funniest, geekiest acts around."

The show, on Wednesday, March 11, starts around 8pm and entry is free.

For more details of the live comedy available in and around Norwich, check out Hooma Comedy on Facebook and Instagram.

