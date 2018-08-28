Laughs and high jinks in village theatre group’s Christmas play

The cast of the Mundesley Players’ production of The Flint Street Nativity. Picture: MUNDESLEY PLAYERS Archant

An upcoming Mundesley Players comedy play is aimed at anyone who has ever been in, or seen, a school nativity play.

The theatre group is now rehearsing for the Fleet Street Nativity, which features an adult cast telling the story of Miss Horrocks’ class of seven-year-olds about to perform their nativity at Flint Street Junior School for an audience of proud mums and dads, and the occasional social worker.

Squabbles arise as the child playing Gabriel wants to be Mary, the child playing the Star grumbles he’s not a proper star like they have at Nasa and the child playing Herod won’t stop waving to his mum and dad.

A subversive Innkeeper is determined to liven up the traditional script, and then the class pet escapes...

The play is on from Thursday, December 13 to Saturday, December 15 at Coronation Hall, Mundesley, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £7.50 for adults and £5 for under 16s, available from Jupe in Station Road, Mundesley or by calling 07503 297602.