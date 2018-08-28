Search

Advanced search

Laughs and high jinks in village theatre group’s Christmas play

PUBLISHED: 11:41 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:42 03 December 2018

The cast of the Mundesley Players’ production of The Flint Street Nativity. Picture: MUNDESLEY PLAYERS

The cast of the Mundesley Players’ production of The Flint Street Nativity. Picture: MUNDESLEY PLAYERS

Archant

An upcoming Mundesley Players comedy play is aimed at anyone who has ever been in, or seen, a school nativity play.

The theatre group is now rehearsing for the Fleet Street Nativity, which features an adult cast telling the story of Miss Horrocks’ class of seven-year-olds about to perform their nativity at Flint Street Junior School for an audience of proud mums and dads, and the occasional social worker.

Squabbles arise as the child playing Gabriel wants to be Mary, the child playing the Star grumbles he’s not a proper star like they have at Nasa and the child playing Herod won’t stop waving to his mum and dad.

A subversive Innkeeper is determined to liven up the traditional script, and then the class pet escapes...

The play is on from Thursday, December 13 to Saturday, December 15 at Coronation Hall, Mundesley, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £7.50 for adults and £5 for under 16s, available from Jupe in Station Road, Mundesley or by calling 07503 297602.

Most Read

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Suspected drink driver five times over limit stopped driving along path

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Live The Norwich City Debate LIVE – From 1pm

Mario Vrancic takes a tumble in Norwich City's 3-1 win against Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast