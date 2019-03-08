All you kneed to know ahead of Laugh in the Park 2019

Stephen K Amos Credit: James Penlidis Photography all rights reserved 2012

From Phill Jupitus to Lucy Porter, get set for an unforgettable weekend of comedy as Laugh in the Park returns for 2019.

Chris Ramsey Credit: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club Chris Ramsey Credit: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club

The event takes place in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich and as well as the big top tent there will also be food stalls and a beer garden.

The gates will open at 6pm each night with a start time of 8pm as some of the biggest names in comedy take to the stage, with familiar faces from panel shows such as Mock the Week and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Which comedians are performing over the weekend and what are the timings?

Thursday, July 25

6pm to 11.30pm

Kiri Pritchard-McLean Credit: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club Kiri Pritchard-McLean Credit: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club

Headline act: Chris Ramsey

Star of The Chris Ramsey Show on Comedy Central, his high-energy delivery and off-the-cuff style have made Chris a stand-up and TV star.

Also performing: Rising talent Brennan Reece, guitar-wielding, beat-boxing stand-up Rob Deering and Kiri Pritchard-McLean who was voted best club comedian and best compere at the 2018 Chortle Awards.

Friday, July 26

6pm to 1.30am including a silent disco from 11.30pm which is free for ticket holders

John Robins Credit: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club John Robins Credit: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club

Headline act: John Robins

Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner and Radio X DJ John Robins is a natural comic talent who last year completed a 68-date UK tour which included a sell-out performance at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

Also performing: Panel show and Edinburgh Fringe favourite Lucy Porter, Larry Dean, crowned Scottish comedian of the year aged 23, and popular festival comic Masud Milas who has his own show on Soho Radio.

Saturday, July 27

11am to 1.30pm including Norwich Pride events (with stalls from 11am and live music from 2pm after the parade), comedy and silent disco

Headline act: Stephen K Amos

Stephen has gained a legion of fans for his natural, assured delivery and his gut-wrenchingly funny, original material.

When he performed at The Playhouse back in February he invited local comic Josh Ryan on stage to perform at the end of his set.

Also performing: Asda fishmonger turned comic Jayde Adams is quickly becoming a regular on British TV, Luke Kempner, who gained global attention with hit video Downstairs at Downton, and Rich Wilson comes arms with a gold mine of funny tales and filthy gags.

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park.

Sunday, July 27

12pm to 11.30pm including a children's disco from 12pm to 4pm with £1 entry per toddler or adult

Headline act: Phill Jupitus

Phill had a successful career as team captain on Never Mind The Buzzcocks from 1996 to 2015 and has appeared on just about every quiz show ever made on both TV and radio.

He has also appeared on stage in shows such as Hairspray in the role of Edna Turnblad and as King Arthur in Spamalot.

Also performing: Phil Nichol, who has been nominated six times for the Chortle Awards club comic prize, Laura Lexx, who has a lovable, confessional style, and original Red Card Comedy host and popular gag-smith John Mann.

Phill Jupitus Credit: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club Phill Jupitus Credit: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club

What food and drink is available?

There will be barbecue food from Bite the Bullit and a beer garden open daily from 6pm Thursday and Friday, Saturday from 11am and midday Sunday.

Where can I purchase tickets for the event?

You can purchase tickets from redcardcomedyclub.com which cost £21 plus booking fee and they will be on the door for £25 (subject to availability).

Laugh in the Park 2017 at Chapelfield Gardens. Laugh in the Park 2017 at Chapelfield Gardens.

The sponsors of Laugh in the Park are Rogers & Norton Solictors who will sponsor the event for the next five years.