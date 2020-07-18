Search

Advanced search

Video

Lewis Capaldi announced as Latitude Festival 2021 headliner

PUBLISHED: 10:26 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 18 July 2020

Lewis Capaldi has been announced for one of the headliners for Latitude Festival 2021 Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Lewis Capaldi has been announced for one of the headliners for Latitude Festival 2021 Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and indie-pop band Bastille have been announced as headliners for Latitude Festival 2021.

Latitude Festival will return to Henham Park from July 22 to 25 2021 Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival will return to Henham Park from July 22 to 25 2021 Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The organisers of Latitude, which takes place in Henham Park near Southwold, have revealed the first three names on next summer’s bill.

The 2021 festival will run from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25 and it is a week later than normal so it falls within the summer holidays.

The first line-up announcement coincides with when the 2020 event would have gone ahead, but they were forced to cancel in April due to coronavirus.

Lewis Capaldi, who won two BRIT Awards in 2020 for best new artist and song of the year for ‘Someone You Loved’, will headline the Obelisk Arena on Friday night.

Bastille are set to headline the Saturday night of Latitude 2021, pictured is lead singer Dan Smith Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Archive/PA ImagesBastille are set to headline the Saturday night of Latitude 2021, pictured is lead singer Dan Smith Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Archive/PA Images

READ MORE: Latitude boss reveals plan for pubs and music venues to reopen at full capacity

The Scottish singer will play hits from his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which spent 10 weeks at number one, and he is currently working on its follow-up.

Bastille, who were named British breakthrough act at the 2014 Brit Awards, will headline on Saturday night and play their back catalogue of hits including Pompeii and Of the Night.

Snow Patrol had been scheduled to perform on Sunday afternoon at the 2020 festival, after they had to cancel in 2019, but as coronavirus meant they couldn’t perform they will take the same slot in 2021.

Latitude organisers are hoping it will be third time lucky with Snow Patrol Picture: Ian West/PA WireLatitude organisers are hoping it will be third time lucky with Snow Patrol Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

READ MORE: Drive-in cinema review: The perfect summer outing without rustling popcorn

Melvin Benn, the managing director of Festival Republic, which runs Latitude, said: “There was no question that it was the right thing to cancel and now we can really begin to plan for next year.

“We are hoping with Snow Patrol it will be third time lucky and we also owe a debt of gratitude to them as they were the first headliner to say yes at our first Latitude in 2006.

“Bastille are a great night out and cross over various demographics that come to Latitude and Lewis Capaldi is one of the biggest acts in the UK at the moment - we had wanted to get him in 2020 but he was intending to be in America.”

The first names for Latitude 2021 have been revealed Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe first names for Latitude 2021 have been revealed Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday, July 20 at ticketmaster.co.uk/latitude

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

Fire crews tackle large blaze in village

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Stibbard. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I hope you die’: Norwich City promise action after striker abused online

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another restaurant chain announces closures and up to 1,200 jobs to go

Zizzi, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘There are enough signs!’: anger as five more people cut off by tide

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help five people cut off near Titchwell. Picture: RNLI

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Another restaurant chain announces closures and up to 1,200 jobs to go

Zizzi, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Joy as coastal resort gets its first public toilet

Dr Victoria Holliday from the parish council in Cley next the Sea, and John Pryor, owner of the Picnic Fayre. They sold sponsorships for bricksand offered a hamper prize in a raffle to raise money for the new toilet in the village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY