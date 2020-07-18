Video

Lewis Capaldi announced as Latitude Festival 2021 headliner

Lewis Capaldi has been announced for one of the headliners for Latitude Festival 2021 Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and indie-pop band Bastille have been announced as headliners for Latitude Festival 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Latitude Festival will return to Henham Park from July 22 to 25 2021 Picture: Jamie Honeywood Latitude Festival will return to Henham Park from July 22 to 25 2021 Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The organisers of Latitude, which takes place in Henham Park near Southwold, have revealed the first three names on next summer’s bill.

The 2021 festival will run from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25 and it is a week later than normal so it falls within the summer holidays.

The first line-up announcement coincides with when the 2020 event would have gone ahead, but they were forced to cancel in April due to coronavirus.

Lewis Capaldi, who won two BRIT Awards in 2020 for best new artist and song of the year for ‘Someone You Loved’, will headline the Obelisk Arena on Friday night.

Bastille are set to headline the Saturday night of Latitude 2021, pictured is lead singer Dan Smith Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Archive/PA Images Bastille are set to headline the Saturday night of Latitude 2021, pictured is lead singer Dan Smith Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Archive/PA Images

READ MORE: Latitude boss reveals plan for pubs and music venues to reopen at full capacity

The Scottish singer will play hits from his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which spent 10 weeks at number one, and he is currently working on its follow-up.

Bastille, who were named British breakthrough act at the 2014 Brit Awards, will headline on Saturday night and play their back catalogue of hits including Pompeii and Of the Night.

Snow Patrol had been scheduled to perform on Sunday afternoon at the 2020 festival, after they had to cancel in 2019, but as coronavirus meant they couldn’t perform they will take the same slot in 2021.

Latitude organisers are hoping it will be third time lucky with Snow Patrol Picture: Ian West/PA Wire Latitude organisers are hoping it will be third time lucky with Snow Patrol Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

READ MORE: Drive-in cinema review: The perfect summer outing without rustling popcorn

Melvin Benn, the managing director of Festival Republic, which runs Latitude, said: “There was no question that it was the right thing to cancel and now we can really begin to plan for next year.

“We are hoping with Snow Patrol it will be third time lucky and we also owe a debt of gratitude to them as they were the first headliner to say yes at our first Latitude in 2006.

“Bastille are a great night out and cross over various demographics that come to Latitude and Lewis Capaldi is one of the biggest acts in the UK at the moment - we had wanted to get him in 2020 but he was intending to be in America.”

The first names for Latitude 2021 have been revealed Picture: Jamie Honeywood The first names for Latitude 2021 have been revealed Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday, July 20 at ticketmaster.co.uk/latitude