Latitude Festival 2021 date revealed ahead of line-up

The 2021 date for Latitude Festival in Henham Park has been revealed ahead of the line-up announcement Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Latitude Festival is set to return bigger and better in 2021, after it was cancelled due to coronavirus this summer, and the date has now been revealed.

The first music names for 2021 are due this Friday, July 17 Picture: Jamie Honeywood The first music names for 2021 are due this Friday, July 17 Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The festival, which takes place in Henham Park near Southwold, was scheduled for this weekend, but it was called off at the end of April because of the outbreak.

The 2021 date has now been announced as July 22 to 25 and Latitude will once again feature music, comedy, dance, theatre, film and much more.

While it is currently unknown which, if any, artists on the 2020 bill will move to the 2021 event, the organisers are set to release the first music names this Friday, July 17 at 9am.

Tickets to Latitude 2021 go on sale on Monday, July 20 at 9am Picture: Jamie Honeywood Tickets to Latitude 2021 go on sale on Monday, July 20 at 9am Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The 2020 headliners had been HAIM, Liam Gallagher, who played a secret set at the festival in 2018, and The Chemical Brothers.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Monday.