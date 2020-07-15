Latitude Festival 2021 date revealed ahead of line-up
PUBLISHED: 12:30 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 15 July 2020
Latitude Festival is set to return bigger and better in 2021, after it was cancelled due to coronavirus this summer, and the date has now been revealed.
The festival, which takes place in Henham Park near Southwold, was scheduled for this weekend, but it was called off at the end of April because of the outbreak.
The 2021 date has now been announced as July 22 to 25 and Latitude will once again feature music, comedy, dance, theatre, film and much more.
While it is currently unknown which, if any, artists on the 2020 bill will move to the 2021 event, the organisers are set to release the first music names this Friday, July 17 at 9am.
The 2020 headliners had been HAIM, Liam Gallagher, who played a secret set at the festival in 2018, and The Chemical Brothers.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Monday.
