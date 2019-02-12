Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

New acts announced for Latitude Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:17 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 06 March 2019

Latitude Festival Credit: Sarah Koury / Entirety Labs

Latitude Festival Credit: Sarah Koury / Entirety Labs

Archant

The latest wave of acts heading to Latitude Festival for its 14th year this summer have been announced.

Latitude Festival 2018 Picture: Nick ButcherLatitude Festival 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher

The new names will join headliners George Ezra, Snow Patrol and Lana Del Rey at the award-winning festival which runs from July 18 to 21 in Henham Park in Southwold.

Performing on The Obelisk Arena are Glasgow’s electro-pop superstars CHVRCHES who are on the brink of the big time following their third top 10 album Love is Dead which was released in 2018.

Joining them are The Futureheads who have returned after seven years away with a new record incoming and they will also play classic hits including Hounds Of Love and Decent Days And Nights.

CHVRCHESCHVRCHES

Honeyblood, the Scottish indie rock solo project of guitarist and singer-songwriter Stina Tweeddale, and The Kingdom Choir, who performed at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will also perform in the Obelisk Arena.

The BBC Sounds Stage will also be bursting with talent with Everything Everything, who have been nominated for two Mercury Prize Awards, headlining on Saturday Night.

Other additions include Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, folk-pop Jenny Lewis, whose highly anticipated fourth studio album On The Line is out on March 22, and Scottish post-punk band The Twilight Sad.

Everything Everything Credit: Andrew WhittonEverything Everything Credit: Andrew Whitton

READ MORE: Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

The Magic Gang, who have worked their way up the bill since performing on The Lake Stage in 2017, will also perform on the BBC Sounds Stage, as will indie quartet The Big Moon, Kero Kero Bonito, Jonathan Wilson and Norwich duo Let’s Eat Grandma.

Set to headline the Sunrise Arena are psych-pop four-piece Teleman following the success of acclaimed third album Family Of Aliens, rising R&B singer songwriter Ray BLK, who won BBC’s Sound of 2017, and The Japanese House following the release of debut album Good at Falling.

Latitude is also known for breaking new talent and also performing in the Sunrise Arena are A Place To Bury Strangers, Beadadoobee, Billy Lockett, Cavetown, Crows, Elder Islands, Foxing, Georgia, Girlpool, IDER, Lazy Day, Lucia, Nilüfer Yanya, No Vacation, Steam Down, The Murder Capital and The Teskey Brothers.

Head to the Latitude website for the full line-up and to purchase tickets.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Trailer carrying car on A11 had its brakes disconnected

Police seized a trailer carrying a car on the A11 after its chassis was found to have been repaired with wood. Photo: Police

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

‘Our young players will run through a brick wall for this club’ – Stuart Webber

Norwich City's young stars, from left, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis nd Max Aarons Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Not just pizza: Takeaway coming to Norfolk village allowed to expand its menu

Broadland District Council has given permission for a new hot food takeaway to open in Brundall. Picture: Nick Butcher

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists