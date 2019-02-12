Video

New acts announced for Latitude Festival 2019

The latest wave of acts heading to Latitude Festival for its 14th year this summer have been announced.

The new names will join headliners George Ezra, Snow Patrol and Lana Del Rey at the award-winning festival which runs from July 18 to 21 in Henham Park in Southwold.

Performing on The Obelisk Arena are Glasgow’s electro-pop superstars CHVRCHES who are on the brink of the big time following their third top 10 album Love is Dead which was released in 2018.

Joining them are The Futureheads who have returned after seven years away with a new record incoming and they will also play classic hits including Hounds Of Love and Decent Days And Nights.

Honeyblood, the Scottish indie rock solo project of guitarist and singer-songwriter Stina Tweeddale, and The Kingdom Choir, who performed at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will also perform in the Obelisk Arena.

The BBC Sounds Stage will also be bursting with talent with Everything Everything, who have been nominated for two Mercury Prize Awards, headlining on Saturday Night.

Other additions include Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, folk-pop Jenny Lewis, whose highly anticipated fourth studio album On The Line is out on March 22, and Scottish post-punk band The Twilight Sad.

The Magic Gang, who have worked their way up the bill since performing on The Lake Stage in 2017, will also perform on the BBC Sounds Stage, as will indie quartet The Big Moon, Kero Kero Bonito, Jonathan Wilson and Norwich duo Let’s Eat Grandma.

Set to headline the Sunrise Arena are psych-pop four-piece Teleman following the success of acclaimed third album Family Of Aliens, rising R&B singer songwriter Ray BLK, who won BBC’s Sound of 2017, and The Japanese House following the release of debut album Good at Falling.

Latitude is also known for breaking new talent and also performing in the Sunrise Arena are A Place To Bury Strangers, Beadadoobee, Billy Lockett, Cavetown, Crows, Elder Islands, Foxing, Georgia, Girlpool, IDER, Lazy Day, Lucia, Nilüfer Yanya, No Vacation, Steam Down, The Murder Capital and The Teskey Brothers.

Head to the Latitude website for the full line-up and to purchase tickets.