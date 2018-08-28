Video

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

The wait is finally over as the line-up for Latitude 2019 has been announced, including some of the biggest names in music and comedy.

The annual festival returns to Henham Park in Southwold for its 14th year from July 18 to 21 across 20 stages and sees music fans flock from across the UK to the Suffolk coast.

Organisers have announced the first wave of acts, with more names to be added to the bill in the coming months, including the headliners on The Obelisk Arena and BBC Music stages.

Who is headlining the Obelisk Arena main stage?

Friday: George Ezra

George is set to return to the region and headline the main stage after playing at Newmarket Nights in summer 2018.

The 25-year-old last performed at Latitude Festival in 2014 in the BBC Music tent where the then upcoming artist packed out the tent.

George has had five UK top tens including Budapest, Blame it on Me, Paradise, Hold My Gone and 2018 single Shotgun and he is also nominated for three BRIT Awards this year, including British Male Solo Artist.

George Ezra said: “It’s no secret that I’m a big Latitude fan. I’ve been to the festival numerous times as a performer and punter, so to be coming back in 2019 as a headliner - five years after my last performance - is a real treat.”

Saturday: Snow Patrol

Latitude will be bursting into life this summer as Northern Irish rock band Snow Patrol take to the stage.

The band, who are currently touring their new album Wilderness, opened for Ed Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham, on the autumn 2018 leg of his Divide tour in North America.

Snow Patrol said: “We headlined the very first Latitude in 2006 and we are absolutely delighted to headline this year again.

“It’s a great festival and has a special place in our hearts. We can’t wait.”

Saturday special guest: Underworld

Underworld will also give a special closing performance on the main stage on Saturday night.

The Welsh electronic music group was first formed in 1980 and their biggest hit Born Slippy, which was released in 1995, is bound to have the crowd on their feet.

Sunday: Lana Del Rey

Californian singer-songwriter Lana Del Ray will perform her first headline show since the release of her number one album Lust for Life in a UK festival exclusive.

Lana is set to release her sixth album in 2019 and first shot to fame with her 2012 album Born to Die with hits including Video Games and Summertime Sadness.

Who else is performing on the Main Stage?

Loyle Carner, Neneh Cherry, Sigrid, Tom Grennan, Cat Power, Khruangbin, Anna Calvi, Pale Waves, Baxter Dury, Walking on Cars

Who is performing on the BBC Music stage?

Primal Scream, Slaves, MO, Gomez, Freya Ridings, Parcels, Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever, Sons of Kemet , Julia Jacklin

Who is headlining the comedy tent?

The comedy tent headliners are US comic Michelle Wolf, best known for her Emmy-nominated HBO stand-up special Nice Lady and influential political comedy, and Jason Manford fresh from his Muddle Class tour.

Jason Manford said “I’ve always loved performing at Latitude and I can’t wait to headline the Comedy stage this year.

“The festival audience is a true example of my show ‘Muddle Class’ - drinking champagne whilst watching Liam Gallagher in a (hopefully sunny) field!”

We are delighted to present your first Latitude 2019 announcement!

☀Tickets on sale Saturday at 9:30am.

What other comedians will be at Latitude?

Tom Allen, Russell Kane, Mark Watson, Nick Helm, Rachel Parris, Nish Kumar, Lolly Adefope, Lou Sanders, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Tez Ilyas, Jayde Adams, Mat Ewins, Marcel Lucont, Mawaan Rizwan, David Morgan, Felicity Ward, Kae Kurd, Glenn Moore, Rosie Jones, Sindhu Vee, Olga Koch

What about theatre and arts?

Duckie, Amusical, Myra Dubois, Soho Theatre Dance Umbrella, Sadler’s Wells, The Place

How much are tickets?

Adult weekend tickets cost £202.50 + £16.20 booking fee per ticket, accompanied teen weekend tickets (13-15 years) cost £137.50 + £11 booking fee and child weekend ticket are £15.

Disabled access requirements and PA ticket applications will open soon, sign up to the Latitude mailing list or contact the access team on access@latitudefestival.co.uk for more information

Tickets are available from 9.30am on Saturday at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/latitude