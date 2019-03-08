Search

Lana Del Rey, Latitude review: American superstar brought old school glamour

PUBLISHED: 11:54 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 22 July 2019

Lana Del Rey headlining the Obelisk Arena on Sunday night at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Headliner Lana Del Rey closed the festival on Sunday night with a set that oozed glamour and light.

The New York singer song writer struck a decidedly different note with her performance at Latitude.

When she achieved mainstream success in 2011 with viral hit single Video Games, taken from debut album Born To Die, she became known for her aloof and distant persona.

Four albums later - and a sixth album due out next month - her enigma has cracked and a new lighter Lana Del Rey appeared on stage.

Arriving 20 minutes late, she looked ethereal in a white dress with ribbons in her hair.

Her first song Born To Die was the perfect opener which showcased her retro vocals.

And the theme of old Hollywood glamour continued when she draped herself on top of a piano to perform Pretty When You Cry.

But it wasn't until Blue Jeans, the fifth song in the set, that her veneer finally cracked.

After sidling up to her bass guitarist, the 34 year old left the stage to perform to the front row.

Curiously, a handful of festival goers were clutching her album which she autographed and posed for selfies mid-song.

While this select few now have an American superstar featuring on the Instagram feeds, the rest of the crowd became distracted.

One woman even began yawning.

But back on stage the superstar revitalised any waning crowd members with a four song medley of past hits including Young and Beautiful.

Occasionally her voice couldn't compete with the music but her presence was mesmerizing nonetheless.

She even managed to hold the entire crowd captive when she performed White Mustang from the floor where she writhed and curled with two accompanying dancers.

And this wasn't the only point in the night where she made full use of the stage.

On Video Games, which she announced she wrote in England, a giant swing appeared which she swung on languidly.

Then, still in full swing, she shrouded herself around the assembled palm trees for her most recognisable song, Summertime Sadness.

But at the end of her hour-long set, the only hint of sadness was that this joyous performance was over.

