Frank Skinner leads new names heading to Latitude Festival

Frank Skinner Credit: Ian West/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

You’re in for an unforgettable weekend on music, comedy and theatre as Latitude Festival returns for 2019.

Latitude Festival Credit: Julian Love Latitude Festival Credit: Julian Love

Latitude has announced a host of new names that will join headliners George Ezra, Snow Patrol, Lana Del Rey, Jason Manford and Michelle Wolf.

The festival, which is now in its 14th year, takes place from July 18 to 21 and takes place in the grounds of Henham Park in Suffolk.

Joining the bill in the Comedy Arena is Frank Skinner who will perform new material for the first time in five years.

Since launching his career in 1987, Frank has toured extensively, hosted shows like The Frank Skinner Show and Room 101 and even written the iconic football anthem ‘Three Lions’.

War Horse at the New London Theatre Credit: Photography by Brinkhoff Mögenburg War Horse at the New London Theatre Credit: Photography by Brinkhoff Mögenburg

Frank Skinner said; “The last time I did Latitude, I saw Grace Jones live, hugged trees at 1.30 in the morning and had breakfast with Sir Peter Blake. The bar’s pretty high.”

Also joining him is Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News for You regular Marcus Brigstocke, star of People Just Do Nothing Tiff Stevenson and Mock the Week favourite Milton Jones who is famous for his killer one-liners.

Some of the countries best theatre and dance companies will also take centre stage at this year’s Latitude, including Frantic Assembly with new show Sometimes Thinking and Historic Royal Palace’s Long Live Queen James which explores the extraordinary life of King James I.

Other highlights include National Theatre Live with a screening of War Horse on July 18 with a special appearance from the Joey puppet and Rambert who are one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies.

Grace Carter Grace Carter

On the weekend of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landings, The Cosmic Shambles Network present Helen Sharman OBE, the first British person in space and the first British astronaut, with leading astronomer Robin Ince.

Elsewhere Ben Folds & A Piano will play a unique Waterfront Stage performance, MARINA joins the Obelisk Arena and self-taught pianist Grace Carter performs on the BBC Sounds Stage.

Handpicked by BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens, The Lake Stage showcases the very best in new talent which includes Liverpool four-piece She Drew The Gun and County Durham indie-punks Martha whose much anticipated album Love Keeps Kicking is out this week.

To see the full line-up and purchase tickets visit latitudefestival.com