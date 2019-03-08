Search

'This year will be hard to top' - Latitude boss celebrates festival success

PUBLISHED: 17:55 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 21 July 2019

The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

As the sun sets on Latitude for another year, the festival director reflects on an unforgettable weekend of music which has been the "biggest in history".

The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The fun started on Thursday night as thousands of campers headed to Henham Park, near Southwold, with festival-goers of all ages ready for a weekend of escapism in the woods which even featured some pink sheep.

The early arrivals were treated to a surprise performance by folk-punk singer Frank Turner on the Solas Stage and were in high spirits as the arena gates opened on Friday.

There were performances during the day from the likes of American comedian Michelle Wolf, known for her political jibes, upcoming hip-hop star Loyle Carner and festival favourite George Ezra brought out the sunshine for his headline set on The Obelisk Arena as the rain poured down.

READ MORE: All the pictures from Sunday at Latitude Festival 2019

Latitude Festival is quite unique in the fact it attracts people aged five to 50 and it is clear why it won Best Family Festival at the UK Festival Awards 2018 with a designated Kids Area with workshops, games and even a Helter Skelter.

The Solas area at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

READ MORE: All the pictures from Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019

Street Feast, who organise street food markets across London, also returned for the second year with 80 brilliant food vendors selling everything from paella to pulled pork, with plenty of vegan and gluten-free options too.

On Saturday, the music came to an abrupt halt on The Obelisk Arena, BBC Sounds Stage and Lake Stage for an hour at 2pm after lightning caused safety concerns.

READ MORE: Massive storm halts Latitude festival performances

The delay meant The Futureheads were unable to finish their main stage set but apart from a few shifted set times, the festival continued and clouds opened to glorious sunshine.

Later in the evening, Stereophonics performed an explosive show, with hits such as Have a Nice Day, C'est La Vie and Superman and saw Kelly Jones strutting down a 30ft cat walk.

Let's Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

They were followed by a laser-fuelled performance from Underworld and the crowd went wild to throwback track Born Slippy.

On the final day of the festival, there were performances from stand-up legend Frank Skinner, The Kingdom Choir, who sang at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Norwich duo done good Let's Eat Grandma.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid and indie band CHVRCHES are set to perform on The Obelisk Arena stage this evening, with Californian popstar Lana Del Ray delivering her first headline set in the UK since 2017 album Lust for Life.

Melvin Benn, festival director, said: "Latitude 2019 has passed all my expectations.

Underworld headlining the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

READ MORE: All the pictures from Friday at Latitude Festival 2019

"I am delighted that this year has been this biggest Latitude in history. A sell-out crowd enjoyed a programme of entertainment as eclectic this year's weather. "Even a short storm could not dampen the wonderfully vibrant Latitude mood!

"This year is going to be so hard to top as it's been outstanding, but plans are already in place for 2020."

Stereophonics headlining the Obelisk Arena on Saturday, Latitude 2019. Picture: 2019

Stereophonics headlining the Obelisk Arena on Saturday, Latitude 2019. Picture: 2019

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

An electrical storm delays the Saturday line up at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

